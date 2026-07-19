Heavy rain temporarily halts Amarnath Yatra

The annual Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes from July 19 as a precautionary measure following forecasts of adverse weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. Despite the temporary halt, the pilgrimage has witnessed a strong response this year. More than 3.7 lakh devotees have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine since the Yatra commenced. (HT File)

The decision was taken after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall across the Union territory from Sunday evening, warning of possible landslides, flash floods and other weather-related hazards along the pilgrimage routes.

Announcing the suspension, divisional commissioner Anshul Garg said the move was aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of pilgrims undertaking the annual pilgrimage.

“In view of the forecast of inclement weather over the next few days and considering the safety and well-being of the pilgrims, Shri Amarnathji Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes with effect from July 19. Accordingly, no onward movement of pilgrims will be permitted from the Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps from July 19. Updates regarding the resumption of the Yatra will be issued after ensuring route safety and a comprehensive assessment of the weather conditions,” Garg said.

Officials said the suspension is temporary and that a decision on resuming the pilgrimage will be taken only after a detailed assessment of weather conditions and the safety of the Yatra routes.

Despite the temporary halt, the pilgrimage has witnessed a strong response this year. More than 3.7 lakh devotees have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine since the Yatra commenced.

Meanwhile, in another precautionary measure, the Jammu and Kashmir government has extended summer vacations for schools across the Kashmir valley until next Wednesday. Schools were earlier scheduled to reopen on Monday, but the extension was announced in view of the weather forecast.

The IMD has warned of widespread moderate to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir over the coming days, with the possibility of landslides, flash floods, waterlogging and disruption of road connectivity in vulnerable areas. Authorities have advised pilgrims, tourists and residents to remain vigilant and follow official advisories until weather conditions improve.