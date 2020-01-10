Deepika Padukone is a picture of devotion as she visits Siddhivinayak Temple to pray for Chhapaak. See pics

bollywood

Actor Deepika Padukone visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Friday morning to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha for the release of her latest film, Chhapaak. The actor was seen praying at the temple while being dressed in a simple white kurta-churidar.

The film has got a positive response from the critics and their industry friends who watched the film before its release. Deepika had attended the screening of her film with husband Ranveer Singh on Wednesday.

Deepika Padukone offers prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Her film #Chhaapak is releasing today pic.twitter.com/YNFxt6Mscx — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2020

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Deepika Padukone gets into the skin of Malti’s character without any difficulty. Two years after playing a queen in Padmaavat, she eschews all vanity to play an acid attack victim and does full justice to it. Even her prosthetic makeup deserves applause because with such a sensitive and delicate subject, you can easily go wrong.”

Deepika’s recent visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi had led to trends such as #bycottdeepika and #Boycottchhapaak on Twitter. However, film trade analyst Girish Johar had said the actor need not worry about it. “Twitter is an indicator but not a major influencer. Something similar had happened with Deepika’s last film, Padmaavat. Those who want to watch the film will watch it after all. It wasn’t affected in the long run. If Chhapaak appears to be a good film, it will definitely perform well,” he said.

Ranveer had also penned a detailed note praising Deepika, director Meghna Gulzar and the film. Talking about the stellar performance by Deepika, he wrote, “My baby. I’ve witnessed you toil relentlessly to create this special piece of work. You’ve been an engine behind the project, and are the soul of the film. This is the most important installment in your body of work. You laboured with such honesty in intent and action. You dug deep and fought through your challenges, faced your fears, overcame your struggles and today you and your team stand triumphant as the creators of one of the films of our times.”

“Your performance is way more than everything I thought it could and would be. It’s moved me, stirred me and stayed with me. You blended strength with vulnerability and lent dignity to an immensely complex portrayal in such a fine manner that I’m simply awestruck at your craft. It’s staggering and astonishing what you’ve achieved with Malti. A glowing gem in your repertoire. I love you, baby. I’ve never been more proud of you. @deepikapadukone #chhapaak,” he wrote further.

