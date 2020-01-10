e-paper
Ranveer Singh hugs fan with 'Ranveerian' tattoo at Chhapaak screening, fans call him humble. See pics, video

Ranveer Singh was greeted by a fan at the screening of Chhapaak on Wednesday and was seen giving him a tight hug on seeing a tattoo of his name on his shoulder.

bollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2020 09:13 IST
Ranveer Singh meets fan with the tattoo of his name.
Actor Ranveer Singh is known for his cheerful nature and the actor never shies away from doing a gimmick or two in public for fun. The actor recently spotted a fan flaunting a tattoo of his name -- ‘Ranveerian’. As he passed through the crowd, he went back to give the latter a warm hug.

Ranveer appeared in an all new look, with a different moustache, at the screening of Chhapaak, starring his wife and actor Deepika Padukone in lead role. A video of him blowing kisses and walking through a crowd in the theatre premises has surfaced online. As one of the fans partially pulls off his t-shirt to show a tattoo of ‘Ranveerian’ written on the back of his shoulder, he stops and approaches the fan and gives him a warm hug. He also does a mock acto of tearing the fan’s tee in order to make the tattoo properly visible.

Watch video

His many fans have loved his gesture towards the fan and praised him for his behaviour with them. A fan wrote, “Great actor with no ego.” Another commented, “He is so fucking Humble.... I love him!!” One more fan wrote, “He knows how to win hearts.”

Watch: Chhapaak | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rekha & others attend star-studded premiere

Ranveer had joined Deepika at the screening of Chhapaak. A vividly proud husband, Ranveer shared two pictures of the movie’s poster and wrote a rather lengthy post explaining how proud he was of Deepika.

The 34-year-old actor started off his caption by praising the director of the movie Meghna and her work, and wrote, “Meghna, your film gives the audience hope and courage. It shows you the best and worst of humanity in a kaleidoscopic cinematic spectrum. It elucidates a subject that we’ve only ever heard of but never really fully understood.”

He further wrote, “It offers a definitive and insightful deep-dive into the horrific gamut of acid violence. The story shakes you to your core and then lifts you heroically until your emotions soar. Talvar, Raazi and now Chhapaak..may I say “Bravo!” And “Encore!”

Deepika is essaying the role of an acid attack survivor, Malti. Chhapaak is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who at the age of 15, was attacked by a man in 2005.

Talking about the stellar performance by Deepika, Ranveer continued the lengthy post, “My baby. I’ve witnessed you toil relentlessly to create this special piece of work. You’ve been an engine behind the project, and are the soul of the film. This is the most important installment in your body of work. You laboured with such honesty in intent and action. You dug deep and fought through your challenges, faced your fears, overcame your struggles and today you and your team stand triumphant as the creators of one of the films of our times.”

 

Also read: Sara Ali Khan shocked as man tries to kiss her hand, security swings in immediately. Watch

“Your performance is way more than everything I thought it could and would be. It’s moved me, stirred me and stayed with me. You blended strength with vulnerability and lent dignity to an immensely complex portrayal in such a fine manner that I’m simply awestruck at your craft. It’s staggering and astonishing what you’ve achieved with Malti. A glowing gem in your repertoire. I love you, baby. I’ve never been more proud of you. @deepikapadukone #chhapaak,” he wrote further.

The film which also sees Vikrant Massey playing a significant role is scheduled to release on Friday. It was made tax-free by the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh on Thursday.

(With ANI inputs)

