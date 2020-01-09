Ranveer Singh writes long note in appreciation of Chhapaak and his ‘baby’ Deepika Padukone: ‘I’ve never been more proud of you’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 21:09 IST

After attending a special screening of Chhapaak on Wednesday night, actor Ranveer Singh has written a long note praising the film and his wife Deepika Padukone, who is also the lead actor of the film. Ranveer shared two pictures of Deepika from the film on Instagram and wrote that he was proud of her.

He began the note by talking about director Meghna Gulzar’s stellar work in the film. “Meghna, your film gives the audience hope and courage. It shows you the best and worst of humanity in a kaleidoscopic cinematic spectrum. It elucidates a subject that we’ve only ever heard of but never really fully understood. It offers a definitive and insightful deep-dive into the horrific gamut of acid violence. The story shakes you to your core and then lifts you heroically until your emotions soar. Talvar, Raazi and now Chhapaak..may I say “Bravo!” And “Encore!,” he wrote.

He then talked about his ‘baby’, Deepika. “My baby. I’ve witnessed you toil relentlessly to create this special piece of work. You’ve been an engine behind the project, and are the soul of the film. This is the most important instalment in your body of work. You laboured with such honesty in intent and action. You dug deep and fought through your challenges, faced your fears, overcame your struggles and today you and your team stand triumphant as the creators of one of the films of our times. Your performance is way more than everything I thought it could and would be. It’s moved me, stirred me and stayed with me. You blended strength with vulnerability and lent dignity to an immensely complex portrayal in such a fine manner that I’m simply awestruck at your craft. Its staggering and astonishing what you’ve achieved with Malti. A glowing gem in your repertoire. I love you baby. I’ve never been more proud of you,” he wrote in his note.

Also read: Kajol says she had a miscarriage when K3G released: ‘The film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time’

The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal and is scheduled to release on Friday. It was made tax free by the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh on Thursday.

The film got tangled in a web of controversies after Deepika visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Tuesday to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob on Sunday. She earned bouquets as well as brickbats from various section, including politicians, fellow Bollywood star and fans for her act of showing support to the JNU students.

Follow @htshowbiz for more