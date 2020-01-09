Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh exchange kisses at Chhapaak screening, pose for iconic family pics

bollywood

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 12:06 IST

Deepika Padukone was joined by her husband Ranveer Singh at a special screening of her film Chhapaak in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala Padukone, sister Anisha Padukone, Ranveer’s father Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani also made their presence felt at the screening.

Ranveer Singh came to cheer for wife Deepika Padukone at the screening of Chhapaak. ( Varinder Chawla )

Watch: Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh her ‘fan no 1’

Deepika Padukone’s family attended the screening of Chhapaak. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ranveer and Deepika could not stop packing on the PDA on the red carpet and gave each other a peck on the cheek as they posed for the paparazzi. Vikrant Massey, who plays the male lead in Chhapaak, was accompanied by his fiancée Sheetal Thakur.

Director Meghna Gulzar and acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, whose life has inspired Chhapaak, were also seen at the screening.

Meghna Gulzar was joined by Laxmi Agarwal on the red carpet ( Varinder Chawla )

Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rekha, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D’Souza, Arbaaz Khan and girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi with boyfriend and filmmaker Mudassar Aziz, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, designer Manish Malhotra and lyricist Javed Akhtar attended the screening.

Yami Gautam and sister Surilie Gautam, Manish Malhotra, and Kabir Khan with wife Mini Mathur at Chhapaak screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Javed Akhtar, Rekha and Siddhant Chaturvedi at Chhapaak screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia D’Souza, Huma Qureshi with boyfriend Mudassar Aziz, Neil Nitin Mukesh with wife Rukmini Sahay at Chhapaak screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Bhumi Pednekar, Abhimanyu Dassani and Tahira Kashyap at Chhapaak screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ali Fazal with Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap and Arbaaz Khan with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani at Chhapaak screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Radhika Madan, Boney Kapoor and Sharmin Segal at Chhapaak screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Earlier, at an event, Deepika said that Chhapaak was the film that she was the proudest of, in her 12-year-long career. “The entire journey was special. I don’t think I can speak of a particular moment or scene as the closest to my heart. I think the entire journey and process has been extremely rewarding. It’s the film I am most proud of, among all that I have done in my career. I am not thinking much about people’s reactions after its release because that is a different aspect, but this film is something I am proud of, and I am proud that the entire team had faith in Meghna’s (Gulzar) vision,” she was quoted by IANS as saying.

In Chhapaak, Deepika plays an acid attack survivor named Malti. At the launch of the title track in Mumbai last week, the actor said that the film, along with creating awareness about acid attacks, emphasises that external beauty is not everything.

“I am really happy because makers of this film have shown that external beauty is not important, and it was really important to create awareness about this cause. I feel there is acid in the mind of people and this film will help remove that acid from their minds. So, I am happy that we are portraying victimised people as fighters, and taking this cause ahead,” she said.

Chhapaak, which also marks Deepika’s debut as a producer, will release on January 10.

Follow @htshowbiz for more