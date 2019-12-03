Vikrant Massey confirms he got engaged to girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in private roka ceremony

bollywood

The grapevine has been abuzz with rumours that Vikrant Massey and his girlfriend Sheetal Thakur got engaged in a hush-hush roka ceremony last month. In an interview with Koimoi, Vikrant confirmed the news but refused to divulge any details about his wedding.

“I think I would like to speak about this at the right time, but yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything at the right time,” the actor said. Reportedly, the roka ceremony took place mid-November and was only attended by close friends and family members.

Vikrant and Sheetal featured together in the first season of ALTBalaji’s web-series Broken But Beautiful. The two have been sharing mushy Instagram posts for each other for a while now. On Vikrant’s birthday, she shared an adorable picture of them and wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the light of my life.”

Meanwhile, the second season of Broken But Beautiful featuring Vikrant and Harleen Sethi has just begun streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee5. The show has received a positive response from viewers as well as critics.

Hailing Vikrant’s performance in the series, a Hindustan Times review said, “Vikrant shines in emotional scenes and has the calibre to make a viewer weep with him. The ease with which he showcases happiness as well as pain is admirable. He emerges as the hero with a bleeding heart.”

Vikrant will be seen next on the big screen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, in which he will be paired opposite Deepika Padukone. The film is inspired by the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

In an interview with IANS, Vikrant called Deepika one of his best co-stars. “It was great working with her. I have always said this that she is one of the finest co-actors I have worked with in my career,” he said.

Chhapaak is co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. The film is will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

