Runaway bride gatecrashes Vikrant Massey’s film set, demands to meet actor. Here’s how he reacted

Actor Vikrant Massey, who will be seen next in Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak, had a bizarre fan moment in Delhi recently. A runaway bride gatecrashed the set and created a scene.

According to a report in Mid Day, Vikrant was faced with a tough situation at a recent shoot in Delhi’s Saket area (June 6) when a young woman who was set to get married, left her wedding venue and gatecrashed at Vikrant’s film set.

Quoting a source, the report said: “While the team had taken adequate security measures for the evening shoot, a woman -- dressed in bridal finery -- broke into the set. She created a scene as she cried inconsolably, demanding that she meet the actor. She refused to budge and created a ruckus about how she doesn’t want to get married. When she held her ground for over an hour, Vikrant sat down with her for a chat and tried to pursue her to return to her wedding venue. However, his words fell on deaf ears. Finally, the security team had to intervene and cops were called on set.”

Vikrant was, of course, shaken by the experience. He told Mid Day that initially he didn’t know how to react. Though he was humbled, he realised that he couldn’t let the woman abandon her wedding function and had to ensure that she safely returned home. The report further added that while cops from the Saket police station eventually escorted the woman back home, the shoot was stalled for over four hours.

Earlier this year, Vikrant and Deepika had been spotted on a number of occasions in Delhi, shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. While Deepika plays a character called Malti, Vikrant will be seen as the film’s male lead. The film is inspired by the story of an acid attack survivor from Delhi, Laxmi Agarwal.

