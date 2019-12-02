Broken But Beautiful season 2 review: Vikrant Massey, Harleen Sethi in a millennial love story you can bank on

tv

Broken But Beautiful

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Harleen Sethi, Gaurav Arora, Anuja Joshi

Director: Harsh Dedhia

A broken relationship is better than a loveless one as avoiding short term pain can cause long term damage. Broken and Beautiful is a testament to this as it takes the viewer on a journey of love, betrayal and longing, with as much intensity as the first season. Unlike its name, this Alt Balaji and Zee5 creation is not a depressing saga of heartbreak but the new age love story of two millennials who deal with their own inability to understand themselves and what they eventually want from their lives.

The show begins on a high note with Sameera (Harleen Sethi) and Veer (Vikrant Massey) having moved on and leading their respective new lives. Sameera is busy with friends who matter and flings without strings until she realises that her love for Veer may be latent but it is very much alive. As the duo comes to terms with their feelings, they have become embroiled in messy and complex relationships with several exes remaining a constant throughout the series.

Sameera is a flawed heroine, often at fault, happy with casual dating and ends up committing a mistake out of love. Despite being a firewall protected, carefully constructed girl, Sameera lets down her defences when it comes to Veer. It seems a kiss is enough to seal a romantic union and another keeps the fire burning forever. Love becomes something of an addiction and when the object of desire is taken away, serious withdrawal symptoms follow.

Vikrant Massey is expressive as Veer in web show, Broken But Beautiful.

Sameera and Veer are two independent people who feel their relationships are perfect but neither is happy at the core. The story looks engaging with no dull moment as beautiful people fall in love with even more beautiful ones.

Broken But Beautiful has its good moments with a gripping plot and original romantic renditions for every mood. It keeps up with the first season with new characters joining in to add to the story.

The show eventually moves towards the obvious climax with an impending marriage. India loves its big and loud weddings but can they happen without drama? The makers make sure to keep the viewer hooked till the very end with that narrative device.

The opening credits of the show go with a song whose lyrics say: ‘Haadsa ban gaya silsila’ and Sameera’s connection with multiple accidents remains constant. A broken-hearted Sameera looks deserving of sympathy but is guilty of destroying many lives as she goes on to live a lie. The ending, however, appears to be too simplistic, which wouldn’t have been the case in a real situation.

Harleen Sethi as Sameera in the web show, Broken But Beautiful.

Vikrant shines in emotional scenes and has the calibre to make a viewer weep with him. The ease with which he emotes happiness as well as pain is admirable. He emerges as the hero with a bleeding heart. Akriti Singh, who plays Agni, is a new find and is one of the most entertaining characters on the show.

This may still sound to be just another in the long line of millennial love stories but minus the melodrama. A few scenes stay with you, such as a havildar consoles a weeping Veer at a fountain on a Mumbai street. It looks interesting to watch Veer and Sameera’s shrinks (Poppy Jabbal and Mukul Chadda) bump into each other at a wedding and blame each other for not enabling their clients to take the right decisions in life. Sadly, the makers fail to explore the plot further.

This one is a topsy-turvy emotional roller-coaster but a pleasing one. And for the romantic souls, this is the poison they are looking for.

