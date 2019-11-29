e-paper
Taapsee Pannu to be paired opposite Vikrant Massey in Vinil Mathew’s romantic thriller: report

Taapsee Pannu may soon be seen romancing Vikrant Massey in Vinil Mathew’s second film, touted to be a romantic thriller.

bollywood Updated: Nov 29, 2019 11:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu may be paired together for the first time in Vinil Mathew’s next film.
Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu may be paired together for the first time in Vinil Mathew's next film.
         

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who is working on Anubhav Sinha’s Thapppad, will soon be reportedly paired opposite Vikrant Massey. According to a report, Vikrant has been finalised as the male lead in Taapsee’s next film with Vinil Mathew.

Touted to be a romantic thriller, Vinil’s second Bollywood venture rolls out in January, a Mumbai Mirror report claimed. “The makers thought a fresh pair would work in the film’s favour as it will keep the mystery element intact, since there will be no pre-conceived notions about them as a couple,” it quoted a source as saying. The film will come six years after Vinil’s debut directorial, Parineeti Chopra-Sidharth Malhotra’s Hasee Toh Phasee.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 day 57 written update episode 57 November 28: Paras Chhabra-Asim Riaz drag personal lives in new fight

Taapsee was last seen on the big screen in Tushar Hiranandani’s Saand Ki Aankh, in which she was seen as Prakashi Tomar, one of the world’s oldest sharpshooters. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.

She attended a session at the recently concluded International Film Festival of India where she gave a savage response to a man who asked her to address the audience at the 50th International Film Festival of India in Hindi. Responding to the Twitter trends, Taapsee tweeted, “Wow! In hindsight, it was actually a conversation on ‘fire’! Thank you @iffigoa and @maddymatters. My debut there will surely be a memorable one for a lot of us I guess. See you next year.”

Always one to speak her mind, Taapsee recently said about the gender pay gap in Bollywood, “When I’m paid only 5% to 10% of my heroes, of course it bothers me. The success at the box office will make sure the next film I get paid a lot which is slowly moving towards equalizing that difference. Rules are quite unfair, not just in our industry but maybe in every other industry. Because we are here, we see it more. But rules are different everywhere. And that’s what the fight is for, that’s what the struggle is right now, the whole issue of gender equality is that let’s make the rules equal. I’m not asking for an edge over them, I’m asking for equality.”

Vikrant has Meghna Gulzar’s Chhappaak slated for release next year where he will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone.

