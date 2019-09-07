e-paper
I eat things that people tend to avoid, like ghee: Vikrant Massey

The actor doesn’t believe in diets and focusses on core training to keep fit

Sep 07, 2019
Madhusree Ghosh
Madhusree Ghosh
Hindustan Times
"My guilty pleasure is sweets. Especially when I'm in Kolkata, I gorge on baked rosogollas. I generally have eight or 10 big rosogollas in one go. In Mumbai, my guilty pleasure is chaat," says Vikrant Massey
“My guilty pleasure is sweets. Especially when I’m in Kolkata, I gorge on baked rosogollas. I generally have eight or 10 big rosogollas in one go. In Mumbai, my guilty pleasure is chaat,” says Vikrant Massey(Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)
         

TV, films, short films and web series — actor Vikrant Massey seems to be everywhere. The 32-year-old, who will next be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, says he works out to keep fit, but doesn’t believe in diets.

I eat mainly home-cooked food. I also work out four days a week. No matter where I am, that’s a must.

I love doing squats and dead leaps because I believe the state of our bodies is dictated by the core. If your core, back and legs are strong, then you can work longer, live longer.

I’m an old-school Indian guy who follows what my grandparents followed to keep fit all their lives. We are a family of foodies. We eat things that people tend to avoid nowadays, like ghee.

I don’t understand things like the Keto diet. I’m still that ’90s kid whose rotis have to be slathered with ghee. I put ghee in my daal. I eat a lot of vegetables, curd, rice — I eat everything. I don’t have a favourite healthy snack, but I really do love spinach.

My guilty pleasure is sweets. Especially when I’m in Kolkata, I gorge on baked rosogollas. I generally have eight or 10 big rosogollas in one go. In Mumbai, my guilty pleasure is chaat. I still go to the popular chaat place in Bandra that my grandmother used to take me to.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019

