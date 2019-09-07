I eat things that people tend to avoid, like ghee: Vikrant Massey

fitness

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:53 IST

TV, films, short films and web series — actor Vikrant Massey seems to be everywhere. The 32-year-old, who will next be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, says he works out to keep fit, but doesn’t believe in diets.

I eat mainly home-cooked food. I also work out four days a week. No matter where I am, that’s a must.

I love doing squats and dead leaps because I believe the state of our bodies is dictated by the core. If your core, back and legs are strong, then you can work longer, live longer.

I’m an old-school Indian guy who follows what my grandparents followed to keep fit all their lives. We are a family of foodies. We eat things that people tend to avoid nowadays, like ghee.

I don’t understand things like the Keto diet. I’m still that ’90s kid whose rotis have to be slathered with ghee. I put ghee in my daal. I eat a lot of vegetables, curd, rice — I eat everything. I don’t have a favourite healthy snack, but I really do love spinach.

My guilty pleasure is sweets. Especially when I’m in Kolkata, I gorge on baked rosogollas. I generally have eight or 10 big rosogollas in one go. In Mumbai, my guilty pleasure is chaat. I still go to the popular chaat place in Bandra that my grandmother used to take me to.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 17:53 IST