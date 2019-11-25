Taapsee Pannu to troll who said Hindi is not elite enough for her: ‘Elite bhasha nahi, soch banati hai’
Taapsee Pannu was trending on Twitter after she gave a savage response to a man who asked her to address the audience at the 50th International Film Festival of India in Hindi.bollywood Updated: Nov 25, 2019 13:13 IST
#TaapseeOnFire became one of the top Twitter trends on Sunday, after Taapsee Pannu shut down a man who asked her to speak in Hindi at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The actor, known for her sense of humour, took a dig at the trending hashtag while sharing a video of her discussion at the festival.
She tweeted, “Wow! In hindsight, it was actually a conversation on ‘fire’! Thank you @iffigoa and @maddymatters. My debut there will surely be a memorable one for a lot of us I guess. See you next year :).”
Taapsee also gave it back to a troll who slammed her for speaking in English at IFFI and claimed that she did so because speaking in Hindi would not make her “elite”. “Elite bhasha nahi, soch banati hai. #IndianFirst,” she responded.
Earlier, a video of Taapsee giving it back to a man took the internet by storm on Sunday. In the clip, a man is heard asking her to address the audience in Hindi. When she replies that she does not mind switching to Hindi if everyone understands the language, many of the audience members responded that they are not comfortable with that. The man then tells her that she is on the IFFI platform for being a “Hindi actress” and should speak in Hindi. “Sir, I am a South Indian actress also. Tamil, Telugu mein baat karoon?” she retorts, as the audience erupts in cheers and applause.
Soon after this, #TaapseeOnFire began trending on Twitter. Netizens poked fun at how she had a “befitting reply” for her haters each time. Take a look at some of the memes and reactions doing the rounds:
Taapsee was last seen on the big screen in Tushar Hiranandani’s Saand Ki Aankh, in which she was seen as Prakashi Tomar, one of the world’s oldest sharpshooters. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.
