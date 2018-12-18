Taapsee Pannu takes on troll who said he loved her body parts, her reply will leave you smiling

Taapsee Pannu sure knows how to live life on her own terms. The Pink actor speaks her mind both in her public life and on social media. The actor again took on a man who made an inappropriate comment on Twitter, and delivered a subtle burn.

After the man wrote on Twitter, “@taapsee i love your body parts,” he got a reply from the actor, “Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite ? Mine is the cerebrum.” Taapsee’s fans backed her up and took on the troll. While one wrote, “Slay, slay… you boss lady,” another mentioned, “”Terribly mean of you to boast about the body part that the troll doesn’t have.”

Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite ? Mine is the cerebrum. https://t.co/3k8YDbAL64 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 17, 2018

This is not the first time that Taapsee has taken on haters on social media. “Worst looking actress in Bollywood. Hope i don’t have to see her again. 2..3 movies more n she will be out of Bollywood,” a person had earlier written on Twitter. The actor had replied that she has already done three and has signed some more. “But 3 toh already ho gayi (I have already got three).... #Mulk #Manmarziyaan and then #Badla and sorry to disappoint u but main already do aur sign kar chuki hu (I have already signed another two)..... thoda toh aur jhelna padega (you will have to bear with me some more),” she wrote in her tweet.

Taapsee will be seen in Mission Mangal next that co-stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi and Kriti Kulhari. The film will present the story of the team behind India’s Mars Mission.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 11:51 IST