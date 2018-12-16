HT Palate Fest 2018: Delhi girl Tapsee Pannu talks about visiting her city, her love for food, personal style statement and more

Actor Taapsee Pannu recently visited her city and she says that whenever she visits Delhi, she is home. “Every time I visit Delhi, I feel like I am in my own territory. This is my area.” Born and raised in Delhi, Taapsee is as vibrant, strong and full of colours as she appears on screen. The Manmarziyaan actress was in the capital to attend the HT Palate Fest 2018, one of the most popular food and music festivals in the city. The fest was a perfect addition to the warm winters in the city. Food lovers and music enthusiasts added to the spirit of the festival, celebrating multiple cuisines and music artistes during the ongoing fest. Actor Taapsee Pannu added to the glamour quotient and the Delhi girl came dressed in gold and black metallic pants and sequin top. The actress also emphasised that sports is the key to a healthy and fit lifestyle. “Play a sport. It can be badminton, football, squash or tennis, but make that a habit as it wont make you feel that you are doing a boring work out. Sports is the best way to enjoy a workout”, she said.

The Pink actor talked about food, fashion and beauty. Some excerpts from the interview:

How is it to be back in Delhi?

Delhi brings a certain laidback attitude in me as it is home for me. When I am in Mumbai, I am working all the time. I take it easy in Delhi and it is an absolute delight to be visiting here at the HT Palate Fest 2018.

Are you a foodie?

Yes! I live to eat. I am a Delhi Sardarni so that goes without saying. In the binge eating zone, sinful eating, there are some kind of food items that is unhealthy and you should avoid them but there are some food items that are healthy and you like it despite of that. So in the unhealthy zone, I have to say chole bhature and aloo tikki. I am happy that I am out of Delhi now as I would have never been able to lose weight.

On a cheat day, what is your indulgence?

Every time I come to Delhi, the new morning breakfast has to be chole bhature.

Do you also have a sweet tooth?

Not as much and I am very thankful for that. I am very selective in terms of desserts but I do enjoy besan ke laddoos and cakes.

Taapsee clicks a selfie with the crowd at HT Palate Fest 2018

One thing you avoid in terms of food

Certain types of meat mostly and I prefer it as a lifestyle choice. Mostly, I end up eating all fried unhealthy stuff.

You have done all kinds of roles in cinema and your style sense is quite versatile so far. How would you define your personal style?

Keep your style statement as close as you can to your own personality as the facade breaks down sooner or later and you end up looking uncomfortable. Whatever is closest to your personalty try to stick to that. Being original and true to yourself is the ultimate key to define personal style. It is original and that is how one develops a signature style for oneself.

Who is your style icon and why?

Kate Middleton. There is a certain spunk in that royalty. It is so well put together yet not boring. It goes well with her personality and represents who she really is. I relate to that kind of personal style.

You have good skin. What is your beauty regime?

I am lucky that I have been blessed with good skin genetically. Apart from that, I eat healthy. I avoid glutton and lactose as much as possible. I don’t smoke and drink so that really helps. It is all about your what you eat and drink and that reflects on your skin.

You have beautiful curls. How do you maintain them?

It is not about what you do to your hair externally as in shampooing, conditioning etc. You really need to eat right.Also, oiling your hair is very important as it nurtures the hair texture and strengthens it.

