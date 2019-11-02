e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Taapsee Pannu slams troll after being called ‘the most problematic actress in the history of Bollywood’

Reacting to the mean tweet, Taapsee Pannu wrote, ‘BIG problem for stereotypes and conditioning and sorry to inform you, I shall continue to be so I hope you have a little more tolerance power.’

bollywood Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu seen in Mumbai on Oct 31.
Taapsee Pannu seen in Mumbai on Oct 31.(IANS)
         

Actor Taapsee Pannu is known to take down trolls every time one attacks her and she has done it once again. A Twitter user called her the most ‘problematic actress in the history of Bollywood’

Responding to the troll, Taapsee tweeted, “I know it My parents also believe I am pretty problematic . BIG problem for stereotypes and conditioning and sorry to inform you, I shall continue to be so I hope you have a little more tolerance power.”

 

Sony Pictures’ Lada Guruden Singh decided to join in on the fun and wrote, “And what’s gonna happen to them when #Thappad comes out.” Taapsee was quick to poke the troll further and replied, “Uffff! I will be a problem of so many after that ok will let them LIVE until then.”

 Also read: Bigg Boss 13| Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera advise Arti Singh to beware of Sidharth Shukla

Taapsee is on a career high as her recent releases have brought immense praise for her way and also raked decent money at the box office. Currently, Saand Ki Aankh is gaining momentum at the box office. The film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, had a damp opening but the collections for second Friday were better than the first one. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures on Saturday and wrote, “#SaandKiAankh continues to track well... Weekend 2 is performing much better than Weekend 1... Biz should escalate on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 1.28 cr. Total: ₹ 12.96 cr. #India biz.”

 

Earlier this year, she essayed the role of a scientist in Mission Mangal in which she was seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 20:02 IST

tags
top news
Northeast India will be gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok
Northeast India will be gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Shiv Sena, BJP ready Plan B; Pawar curtails programmes, calls party leaders’ meet
Shiv Sena, BJP ready Plan B; Pawar curtails programmes, calls party leaders’ meet
On Delhi pollution, Angela Merkel makes a ‘good argument’
On Delhi pollution, Angela Merkel makes a ‘good argument’
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
Indian-origin man jailed for knife-point rape, robbery in UK
Indian-origin man jailed for knife-point rape, robbery in UK
‘Choose job for happiness not money’: ISRO chief K Sivan at IIT Delhi
‘Choose job for happiness not money’: ISRO chief K Sivan at IIT Delhi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News