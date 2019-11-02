Taapsee Pannu slams troll after being called ‘the most problematic actress in the history of Bollywood’

bollywood

Actor Taapsee Pannu is known to take down trolls every time one attacks her and she has done it once again. A Twitter user called her the most ‘problematic actress in the history of Bollywood’

Responding to the troll, Taapsee tweeted, “I know it My parents also believe I am pretty problematic . BIG problem for stereotypes and conditioning and sorry to inform you, I shall continue to be so I hope you have a little more tolerance power.”

I know it 😁 My parents also believe I am pretty problematic . BIG problem for stereotypes and conditioning and sorry to inform you, I shall continue to be so I hope you have a little more tolerance power 💁🏻‍♀️ 😜 https://t.co/xbQXmYVpG9 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 2, 2019

Sony Pictures’ Lada Guruden Singh decided to join in on the fun and wrote, “And what’s gonna happen to them when #Thappad comes out.” Taapsee was quick to poke the troll further and replied, “Uffff! I will be a problem of so many after that ok will let them LIVE until then.”

Uffff! I will be a problem of so many after that 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 ok will let them LIVE until then 😜 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 2, 2019

Taapsee is on a career high as her recent releases have brought immense praise for her way and also raked decent money at the box office. Currently, Saand Ki Aankh is gaining momentum at the box office. The film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, had a damp opening but the collections for second Friday were better than the first one. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures on Saturday and wrote, “#SaandKiAankh continues to track well... Weekend 2 is performing much better than Weekend 1... Biz should escalate on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 1.28 cr. Total: ₹ 12.96 cr. #India biz.”

#SaandKiAankh continues to track well... Weekend 2 is performing much better than Weekend 1... Biz should escalate on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 1.28 cr. Total: ₹ 12.96 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 2, 2019

Earlier this year, she essayed the role of a scientist in Mission Mangal in which she was seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

