e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan shocked as man tries to kiss her hand, security swings in immediately. Watch

Sara Ali Khan shocked as man tries to kiss her hand, security swings in immediately. Watch

A fan tried to kiss Sara Ali Khan’s hand without her permission, leading to her being shocked.

bollywood Updated: Jan 09, 2020 17:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sara Ali Khan after her Pilates class in Mumbai.
Sara Ali Khan after her Pilates class in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
         

Actor Sara Ali Khan is regularly clicked by the paparazzi post her gym outings and she often greets the photographers with a namaste. After one such workout session, the actor was left shocked when a fan went on to kiss her hand when she extended it for a handshake.

A video of Sara making an exit after her Pilates class has appeared online. She is seen in a white crop top and shorts and greeted media with a “hello”. When a photographer asks her how is she, she replies, “bas, aap kaise ho? (How are you?).” As she headed towards her car, the photographers request her to pose for a few pictures and she obliged them politely. She then posed for a few selfies with some fans and extended her hand for a handshake. However, as a fan bended to kiss it, she immediately pulled it back in shock. A security man scolded the fan for his gesture and made a slap gesture.

 

Not just Sara, even her fans were surprised by the fan’s reaction. A fan wrote, “Sara is so sweet... one shouldn’t cross their limits...ridiculous behavior by the fan.” Another advised her to hire security, “Sara please hire a bodygaurd.. Please.. Ur well wisher.” One more fan commented to the video, “Sara is humble but a fan must know the limits. You need extra protection princess, as soon as possible.”

Also read: Before Tanhaji, 10 of Ajay Devgn’s best films you ought to watch all over again

Sara has just returned from her Maldives vacation and had shared several pictures of chilling in a bikini on Instagram. She is currently working on the Coolie No 1, the remake of 1995 film of the same name. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the film. She also has Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel lined up for release on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘We’re not breaking the country, we will break BJP’: Kanhaiya Kumar
‘We’re not breaking the country, we will break BJP’: Kanhaiya Kumar
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
Mehbooba’s provocative remarks resulted in downgrading of J&K: PDP leader
Mehbooba’s provocative remarks resulted in downgrading of J&K: PDP leader
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
Chhapaak movie review: Deepika Padukone is stellar in this impactful film
Chhapaak movie review: Deepika Padukone is stellar in this impactful film
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Watch: Team of 15 foreign envoys visit Kashmir; Congress slams Modi govt
Watch: Team of 15 foreign envoys visit Kashmir; Congress slams Modi govt
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news