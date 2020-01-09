Sara Ali Khan shocked as man tries to kiss her hand, security swings in immediately. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 17:26 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan is regularly clicked by the paparazzi post her gym outings and she often greets the photographers with a namaste. After one such workout session, the actor was left shocked when a fan went on to kiss her hand when she extended it for a handshake.

A video of Sara making an exit after her Pilates class has appeared online. She is seen in a white crop top and shorts and greeted media with a “hello”. When a photographer asks her how is she, she replies, “bas, aap kaise ho? (How are you?).” As she headed towards her car, the photographers request her to pose for a few pictures and she obliged them politely. She then posed for a few selfies with some fans and extended her hand for a handshake. However, as a fan bended to kiss it, she immediately pulled it back in shock. A security man scolded the fan for his gesture and made a slap gesture.

Not just Sara, even her fans were surprised by the fan’s reaction. A fan wrote, “Sara is so sweet... one shouldn’t cross their limits...ridiculous behavior by the fan.” Another advised her to hire security, “Sara please hire a bodygaurd.. Please.. Ur well wisher.” One more fan commented to the video, “Sara is humble but a fan must know the limits. You need extra protection princess, as soon as possible.”

Also read: Before Tanhaji, 10 of Ajay Devgn’s best films you ought to watch all over again

Sara has just returned from her Maldives vacation and had shared several pictures of chilling in a bikini on Instagram. She is currently working on the Coolie No 1, the remake of 1995 film of the same name. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the film. She also has Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel lined up for release on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Follow @htshowbiz for more