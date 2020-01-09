e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan takes fans on a tour of Central Park. Watch hilarious video

Sara Ali Khan takes fans on a tour of Central Park. Watch hilarious video

Sara Ali Khan gave her Instagram followers a tour of Central Park, New York, in a quirky way. Watch the video here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 09, 2020 12:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Sara Ali Khan sent fans into splits with her latest video on Instagram.
From ‘Sara Ki Shayari’ to knock-knock jokes, Sara Ali Khan has already given fans a glimpse of her funny side. In her latest Instagram video, she showed her followers around Central Park, New York, but in her own, hilarious way.

The 24-year-old actor shared a selfie video as she took a ride around Central Park and took on the role of a television show host as she welcomed viewers to ‘Watch With Sara’. She then went on to give second-by-second updates of her sunny afternoon in New York.

“Namaste Darshako with Sara #tbt,” the throwback post was captioned. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri commented with a series of laughing emojis. Other Instagram users also loved the video. “Mam u nailed it,” one wrote, while another commented, “U r so cute.”

 

Sara has just returned from a relaxing getaway in Maldives with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She has been documenting her holiday on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans and followers.

Also read: I stole a pillow for Janhvi Kapoor in a hotel, confesses Ishaan Khatter

She will soon plunge into the promotions of her upcoming release, Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel, which has tentatively been titled Aaj Kal. The film pairs her opposite rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan and also stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role.

On the sidelines of a fashion show last year, Sara opened up about her experience of shooting for the film. “I think it was a blast. It was really, really amazing. It was a lot of fun. I already miss being on that set and I hope you guys enjoy it as much as I did,” she said.

Sara joked that she was living every girl’s dream, as she was being paid to romance Kartik. “Every day on the set was a fun memory. I really don’t think I can pick any one of them. There were moments when I was like ‘Oh I am actually working!’ because the AD would come and be like ‘Your shot is ready’ and I’d be like ‘Oh okay, I’m here on a job.’ I used to laughingly say that ‘I’m being paid for sitting behind Kartik Aaryan on a bike.’ I mean... any girl would die to do that, right?” she laughed.

 

Produced by Maddock Films, Window Seat Films, Reliance Entertainment and Jio Studios, the Love Aaj Kal sequel is slated to release on Valentine’s Day (February 14) this year.

