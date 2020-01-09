I stole a pillow for Janhvi Kapoor in a hotel, confesses Ishaan Khatter

bollywood

Jan 09, 2020

Actor Ishaan Khatter has claimed that he isn’t a kleptomaniac but has confessed stealing a pillow for his Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor on her request. Ishaan appeared on Neha Dhupia’s radio show No Filter Neha and made the revelation about his bond with Janhvi. The two have been rumoured to be in relationship ever since they shot for their film, Dhadak. Ishaan said, “I stole a pillow for Janhvi Kapoor in Oman as she couldn’t do it.”

Ishaan also participated in a quiz on the show which required him to make a choice. He chose Janhvi as a better actor than her counterpart Sara Ali Khan. On being asked if he would like to chose a promising future for either himself or Janhvi, he chose her and said, “I wish a more promising future for her and she can chose a more promising future for me.”

While Ishaan made it clear that he was single, he didn’t shy away from expressing his love for best friend Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor also took part in a game where he was asked to name a gift he would like to give his industry friends on Christmas. He said he would like to give Janhvi a Polaroid camera and wants to gift Siddhant “a parachute so he doesn’t fall too hard for anyone.”

Ishaan, however, went on to name Sonam Kapoor as more stylish than Janhvi. He also chose Tabu as a better co-actor than the Dhadak actor. Ishaan will be seen sharing the screen space with Tabu in Mira Nair’s adaption of Vikram Seth’s novel, A Suitable Boy.

Ishaan and Janhvi made their Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018. Ishaan had earlier starred in Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds and will now be seen in a film on the book, A Suitable Boy. He will also be seen opposite Ananya Panday in the film, Khaali Peeli.

Janhvi also has a bouquet of big projects in her kitty. She has wrapped up the shooting of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which she plays the title role. She is currently working on Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao and has been chosen to play the female lead in Kartik Aaryan starrer, Dostana 2. She is also part of an ensemble cast in Karan Johar’s period drama, Takht.

