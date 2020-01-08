Ishaan Khatter on how he enters Shahid Kapoor’s house: ‘Remove shoes then go in real quite, usually you do a headstand’

Actor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter recently made his debut on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, No Filter Neha. The actor disagreed with Neha that he doesn’t behave well at his brother’s house and revealed how he has finally learnt to follow a protocol whenever he visits him and his family.

Ishaan disagreed with Neha who accused him of leaving his shoes all over Shahid’s house and that his wife Mira has to clean up when he leaves. Claiming that he removes his shoes in accordance with rules put up in place by Mira, he said, “I don’t. She just has a thing against shoes. It’s not the middle of the room, it’s the corner but it’s not the corner she would prefer.”

Talking about how he is supposed to enter brother Shahid Kapoor’s house, he said, “I have learnt the protocol to engage with my niece and nephew. First you remove your shoes where they should be and then you go into the house real quite like, usually you got to do a handstand. That’s how it works in that house.”

Ishaan also took part in a quiz during which he was asked about what he would like to gift his near and dear ones on Christmas. He said he would like to gift Mira a trip with her friends and would like to take Shahid on a bike trip with him. He also revealed that he once gifted a massage gun to Shahid which he never used.

Neha then played a game with Ishaan where he was asked to make a choice. While he chose Shahid Kapoor as a better dancer than Hrithik Roshan, he also chose his brother as a better secret keeper than his wife Mira. He revealed that Shahid had learnt the art of keeping secrets from their mother, Neelima Azeem.

Ishaan is currently shooing for Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday. He also has Mira Nair’s adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel A Suitable Boy in his kitty.

