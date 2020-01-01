e-paper
Janhvi Kapoor likes Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s look in Khaali Peeli. See pic

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have shared a new still from their upcoming film Khaali Peeli, set to release on June 12.

bollywood Updated: Jan 01, 2020 17:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ishaan Khatterand Ananya Panday in a still from Khaali Peeli
Ishaan Khatterand Ananya Panday in a still from Khaali Peeli
         

A new still from Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s upcoming film, Khaali Peeli has appeared online. The film still shows Ishaan as a taxi driver and Ananya as his passenger.

Ishaan began the new year by posting the new still on his Instagram account. He captioned it, “Khaali Peeli” in the comments section along with a cab emoji. Ananya also posted the picture a few hours later on her Instagram account and wrote, “Driving into 2020 #KhaaliPeeli.” While Ishaan looks convincing as a taxi driver in a pale green shirt with his top buttons left open, Ananya has a worried expression on her face and has henna design on her hands.

 

Ishaan’s fans liked the picture and praised him for his looks. It got more than one lakh ‘likes’ including one from his rumoured girlfriend and Dhadak co-star, Janhvi Kapoor. A fan wrote, “What a shot, your eyes say it all! Aag hai mere bhai tu! (you are fire my brother).” Another wrote, “Ishaan bhai Tera ye look dekh kar I can’t wait...” One more fan hailed him saying, “Too good bro.”

Ananya had earlier shared a picture from the sets of the film on Instagram, along with a caption that read, “Last working day of 2019 can’t wait for what 2020 has in store for us. #KhaaliPeeli”

 

In the picture, the actor can be seen posing for the camera along with Ishaan and director Maqbool Khan. While she is in a white crop top and matching denims, Ishaan looks dapper in casuals.

Also read: Ananya Panday equates struggle to not appearing on Koffee With Karan, Siddhant Chaturvedi has a savage reply

Khaali Peeli is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios. It is the remake of Telugu film Taxiwaala and is scheduled to release on June 12 this year.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut last year with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 and went to appear in her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh in the same year. Ishaan shot to fame with Dhadak and is now working on Mira Nair’s next.

