Before Tanhaji, 10 of Ajay Devgn’s best films you ought to watch all over again

bollywood

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 10:33 IST

Ajay Devgn is set to deliver his 100th film -- Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior -- in his almost three-decade career. The actor, who won an award for his debut film 29 years ago, has two National Film Awards in his kitty along with a comedy franchise and a cop franchise in his name. He has proved his mettle in several genres, be it romance, action or comedy whereas Tanhaji is a period drama, featuring him as a Maratha warrior for the first time.

Before you watch him in an action-packed film all over again, here are 10 best films of which Ajay can definitely be proud of:

Phool Aur Kaante (1991)

Ajay Devgn made an award-winning debut with Phool Aur Kaante, in which he played the son of a criminal. The film, starring Madhoo as Ajay’s first female co-star, had several hit numbers like Maine Pyaar Tumhi Se Kiya Hai and I Love You and made the audience fall in love with the actor.

Ajay Devgn’s split in Phool Aur Kaante is still popular among his fans.

Ishq (1997)

Ajay Devgn romanced now wife Kajol in Ishq and this is clearly their best film together. The film also starred Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla as the other onscreen couple and was a hit for the comic timing of all the four lead actors. The film was Ajay’s first collaboration with director Indra Kumar and the two recently came together for 2019 film Total Dhamaal, which also turned out to be a hit with collections of over Rs 150 crore.

Also read: Will Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit affect Chhapaak’s fortunes? Trade weighs in as film clashes with Tanhaji at box office

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

This was Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ajay’s only film together but is one of the best films delivered by the two. The romantic drama, also starring Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan, won four National Film Awards in music and technical categories. Ajay’s performance as a husband who is ready to sacrifice his marriage for the sake of his wife’s happiness tugged at the heartstrings of the moviegoers.

Ajay Devgn in a still from The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

The film won Ajay his second National Film Award for his convincing performance of the revolutionary freedom fighter. The heart-touching film can easily be named among the best patriotic films ever made in Bollywood.

Company (2002)

In the same year in which he won hearts with his patriotic act, he went on to portray the character of a don, based on Dawood Ibrahim in Company. He was pitted against Vivek Oberoi whose character was inspired from Chhota Rajan. This bloodied drama by Ram Gopal Varma is among his best work and occupies the top spot in list films of this genre.

Gangaajal (2003)

Ajay has played a cop umpteen times but his act in Gangaajal is the one which established him as the most favoured cop in Bollywood. The film was loosely based on Bhagalpur blindings and had Ajay retaining his integrity in an unfair world.

Omkara stars Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn.

Omkara (2006)

Ajay Devgn worked with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for the first time in Omkara. The film brought Shakespeare’s Othello to Hindi heartland and turned out to be iconic. It also starred Saif Ali Khan, who now plays an antagonist in their latest film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006)

Ajay Devgn’s first instalment in the hit Rohit Shetty franchise, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited stands out among the few comic films he has starred in. He continues to lead the pack of few friends which include Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor as permanent cast members.

Ajay Devgn in a still form Singham.

Singham (2011)

Besides Golmaal, Ajay owns another hit franchise – Singham. After following it with Singham Returns, Rohit Shitty roped in Ranveer Singh in 2018 film Simmba and will introduce Akshay Kumar in the fourth instalment, Sooryavanshi.

Drishyam (2015)

Ajay Devgn excels as a man bent to save his family in this edge-of-the-seat thriller. The film pitted him against Tabu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more