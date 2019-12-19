Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha react to CAA protests in Mumbai: ‘Don’t scare someone so much that they stop being afraid’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 16:23 IST

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Shabana Azmi and many other Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the protests raging across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act. While many celebs are planning to take to the streets to protest with the public, some tweeted their support from far away, unable to be a part of the protests due to work commitments.

I applaud with glee at the stupidity of the government for stoking the fire of Satyagraha by arresting the thinking and questioning minds of India like @Ram_Guha & @_YogendraYadav .

Yet I am concerned for their safety. India stands with you. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 19, 2019

Anurag wrote a fiery message in support of the protestors. “Kisi ko itna bhi mat darao ki darr hi khatam ho jaae (Don’t scare someone so much that they stop being afraid) #Emergency2019.” Actor and politician Kamal Haasan condemned the detainment of historian Ramchandra Guha in Bengaluru. “I applaud with glee at the stupidity of the government for stoking the fire of Satyagraha by arresting the thinking and questioning minds of India like @Ram_Guha & @_YogendraYadav Yet I am concerned for their safety. India stands with you,” he wrote.

Actor Khushbu thanked him for his support. “Appreciate @ikamalhaasan for raising his voice beyond politics.. reaching out to the students and being there in times of need is the right move. We have spoken to each other and stand in solidarity for our students.. bravo Sir! Wish there were more like you,” she said.

Soni Razdan expressed solidarity with the protestors, explaining that she will not be able to join as she is shooting in Punjab. “I’m in Punjab shooting or I would have been here. But I’m with you in spirit and wish you all a peaceful and powerful gathering,” she wrote in a tweet.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted, “When they ask who is the leader, who is the face. Tell them you are the face, I am the face, WE ARE THE FACE!!!” Huma Qureshi has also been tweeting about the protests. “The World is watching. India is protesting @narendramodi @AmitShah Repeal the #CAA. Stop trying to silence us. #NoViolenceButNoSilence,” he wrote.

Actor Shabana Azmi also shared multiple videos of herself reciting empowering poems written by her husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar and her father and poet Kaifi Azmi. “Aaj ki raat bahut garm hawa chalti hai/ aaj ki raat na footpath pe neend ayegi/ sab utho main bhi uthoon tum bhi utho/ koi khidki isi deewar mein khul jayegi .Kaifi Azmi,” she wrote.

I'm shooting far away and as director I unfortunately don't have the mandate to cancel it. But I am there in spirit with all my fellow protestors. तानाशाही नहीं चलेगी... — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 19, 2019

When they ask who is the leader, who is the face. Tell them you are the face, I am the face, WE ARE THE FACE!!! — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) December 19, 2019

One of India’s leading public intellectuals! SHAMEFUL!!!! 😡😡😡😡 https://t.co/EndCKTCDZm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 19, 2019

People are protesting against the CAA and National Register of Citizens across the country. Earlier in the day, telecom operators halted Internet and SMS services in parts of Delhi following an order received from the Delhi Police in view of the anti-citizenship law demonstrations being held in various parts of the city.

Section 144 has been imposed in the Red Fort area after a protest march was called by various opposition parties. The Delhi Police has requested the people to not spread rumours and cooperate with the police while holding protests against the CAA in the national capital.

