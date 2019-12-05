e-paper
Shabana Azmi on Shashi Kapoor’s death anniversary: ‘Remembering you with deep admiration, affection’

Remembering Shashi Kapoor on his death anniversary, Shabana Azmi tweeted: ‘2 years already! You gave and you gave .. to family, friends, Theatre and the Indian Film Industry.’

bollywood Updated: Dec 05, 2019 12:03 IST

Asian News International
Shabana Azmi pays respects to Shashi Kapoor.
Remembering the iconic star Shashi Kapoor on his death anniversary, Shabana Azmi -- who has shared screen with him many times, took to Twitter to pay respect. “2 years already! You gave and you gave .. to family, friends, Theatre and the Indian Film Industry.. Remembering you with deep admiration affection and respect Shashiji”, she captioned the post.

 

Shashi Kapoor died at the age of 79, leaving generations of Bollywood fans grieving. Shashi Kapoor was the son of actor Prithviraj Kapoor and the younger brother of Raj and Shammi Kapoor. After playing young Raj Kapoor in films such as ‘Awaara’, Shashi Kapoor made his debut as a leading man in 1961 film Dharamputra.

Over the next 40 years, Shashi Kapoor starred in films such as Kabhi Kabhie, Deewar, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Trishul, Namak Halaal and Junoon that set a benchmark in the Indian cinema.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

