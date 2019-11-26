e-paper
Shaukat Kaifi prayer meet: Aamir Khan, Kajol, Tabu pay last respects to veteran actor

Several Bollywood personalities such as Aamir Khan, Kajol, Aditi Rao Hydari, Gulshan Grover, Tabu, David Dhawan, Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra, and others were spotted at Shaukat Kaifi Azmi’s prayer meet in Mumbai.

bollywood Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Aamir Khan and his Thugs of Hindostan director Vijay Krishna Acharya at Shaukat Kaifi’s prayer meet.
Aamir Khan and his Thugs of Hindostan director Vijay Krishna Acharya at Shaukat Kaifi’s prayer meet. (Varinder Chawla)
         

Family and friends bid adieu to actor Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Kaifi Azmi at a prayer meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday. Shaukat Kaifi, who was in her early 90s, passed away on Friday evening due to cardiac arrest.

A portrait of Shaukat Kaifi was placed at the venue on Tuesday. Spotted at the prayer meet were Bollywood personalities such Aamir Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Gulshan Grover, Tabu, Kajol, Ram Madhvani, Madhur Bhandarkar, David Dhawan, Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra, and others. Aamir’s Thugs of Hindostan director Vijay Krishna Acharya was also seen at the meet, as well as his Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker.

Bollywood celebrities arrive at Shaukat Kaifi’s prayer meet.
Bollywood celebrities arrive at Shaukat Kaifi’s prayer meet. ( Varinder Chawla )
Bollywood celebrities arrive at Shaukat Kaifi’s prayer meet.
Bollywood celebrities arrive at Shaukat Kaifi’s prayer meet. ( Varinder Chawla )
Bollywood celebrities arrive at Shaukat Kaifi’s prayer meet.
Bollywood celebrities arrive at Shaukat Kaifi’s prayer meet. ( Varinder Chawla )

She was buried at the Sunni Kabristan in Versova suburbs at 4:30 pm, three rows away from her husband Kaifi Azmi, a famous Urdu poet and film lyricist. Shaukat Kaifi has two children Shabana and Baba Azmi. She was buried in the presence of family, friends and people from the film fraternity.

Several celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Rishi Kapoor, Tabu, Sanjay Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Rekha, Shankar Mahadevan, Sunita Kapoor, Nandita Das, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiran Rao and Prasoon Joshi, paid their last respects at the funeral.

Also read: Shabana Azmi’s mother Shaukat Kaifi dies, Javed Akhtar says ‘She wanted to come back to her own room where she stayed for a day or two’

Kaifi was known for her work in Hindi films such as Umrao Jaan, starring Rekha, Garam Hawa, Salaam Bombay! and Heer Ranjha, among others. She was last seen in the 2002 romantic drama Saathiya.

With agency inputs

