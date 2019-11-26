Shaukat Kaifi prayer meet: Aamir Khan, Kajol, Tabu pay last respects to veteran actor

bollywood

Nov 26, 2019

Family and friends bid adieu to actor Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Kaifi Azmi at a prayer meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday. Shaukat Kaifi, who was in her early 90s, passed away on Friday evening due to cardiac arrest.

A portrait of Shaukat Kaifi was placed at the venue on Tuesday. Spotted at the prayer meet were Bollywood personalities such Aamir Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Gulshan Grover, Tabu, Kajol, Ram Madhvani, Madhur Bhandarkar, David Dhawan, Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra, and others. Aamir’s Thugs of Hindostan director Vijay Krishna Acharya was also seen at the meet, as well as his Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker.

( Varinder Chawla )

She was buried at the Sunni Kabristan in Versova suburbs at 4:30 pm, three rows away from her husband Kaifi Azmi, a famous Urdu poet and film lyricist. Shaukat Kaifi has two children Shabana and Baba Azmi. She was buried in the presence of family, friends and people from the film fraternity.

Several celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Rishi Kapoor, Tabu, Sanjay Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Rekha, Shankar Mahadevan, Sunita Kapoor, Nandita Das, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiran Rao and Prasoon Joshi, paid their last respects at the funeral.

Kaifi was known for her work in Hindi films such as Umrao Jaan, starring Rekha, Garam Hawa, Salaam Bombay! and Heer Ranjha, among others. She was last seen in the 2002 romantic drama Saathiya.

