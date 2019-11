RIP Shaukat Kaifi Azmi: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Rishi Kapoor, pay respects to late actor at prayer meet. See pics

bollywood

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, Rishi Kapoor, Rekha, among several others, visited the residence of late actor Shaukat Kaifi Azmi on Saturday afternoon, to pay respects to the Umrao Jaan actor. Veteran actor and Shabana Azmi’s mother Shaukat died on Friday at the age of 93, of a cardiac arrest on Friday evening.

Amitabh Bachchan at Shaukat Kaifi Azmi’s prayer meet. ( Varinder Chawla )

Saturday morning saw several Bollywood personalities, including filmmaker Kiran Rao, actors Sanjay Kapoor, Neelima Azeem and Vindu Dara Sing visiting the residence of Shaukat. Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor also paid a visit.

Rishi Kapoor, Kiran Rao and Neelima Azim arrive at Shaukat’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Rekha arrives at the prayer meet. ( Varinder Chawla )

Musician Shankar Mahadevan and Tabu at Kaifi’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor and actors Tabu and even visited the Kaifi residence late Friday night. Bollywood personalities also took to Twitter to express their grief over Shaukat’s death.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was among the first ones to mourn Shaukat’s death: “Shaukat Azmi. Not just an amazing and loving mother to Shabana and Baba, but to almost everyone that visited her home. She was an Institution in her own right. Brilliant actor. Shaukat Appa will be missed by all. @AzmiShabana @Javedakhtarjadu #ShaukatAzmi #ShaukatKaifi,” he wrote.

Shaukat Azmi. Not just an amazing and loving mother to Shabana and Baba, but to almost everyone that visited her home. She was an Institution in her own right. Brilliant actor. Shaukat Appa will be missed by all. @AzmiShabana @Javedakhtarjadu #ShaukatAzmi #ShaukatKaifi — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) November 23, 2019

Urmila Matondkar tweeted, ““RIP #shaukatazmi a life so very well lived and loved. Consider myself lucky to have spent some precious time with her. My deepest condolences to Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Baba Azmi and Tanve Azmi.” “Meri badi pyaari.. RIP #shaukat aapa you l live in our hearts always..,” Divya Dutta wrote.

RIP #shaukatazmi 🙏🏼 a life so very well lived and loved. Consider myself lucky to have spent some precious time with her. My deepest condolences to @AzmiShabana @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @tanveazmi pic.twitter.com/JU0UvhiZQ2 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) November 22, 2019

Musician Amjad Ali Khan tweeted, “Very sad to know about the passing away of Veteran actor Shaukat Azmi. May her soul rest in peace #ShaukatAzmi @AzmiShabana @Javedakhtarjadu”

Very sad to know about the passing away of Veteran actor Shaukat Azmi. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🙏 #ShaukatAzmi @AzmiShabana @Javedakhtarjadu — Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) November 23, 2019

“Our love, prayers, wishes are with @AzmiShabana @babaazmi @Javedakhtarjadu @tanviazmi and their families,” actor Danish Husain also tweeted.

From Umraao Jaan to Mira Nair’s Oscar-nominated film Salaam Bombay, the renowned late actor has starred in a number of movies and was last seen in Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji-starrer Saathiya, which released in 2002.

Her last rites are scheduled to take place today in Mumbai. Kaifi was married to late Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi and had two children with him - Shabana and Baba.

