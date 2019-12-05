e-paper
Hrithik Roshan on being beaten by Akshay Kumar at box office: ‘How good would I be if I didn’t have friends better than me’

Sharing a report on how Akshay Kumar has beaten Hrithik Roshan at the box office, the Hrithik Roshan wrote ’How good would I be if I didn’t have friends who were better than me’.

bollywood Updated: Dec 05, 2019 11:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hrithik Roshan responds to a report that his box office collection is behind that of Akshay Kumar.
Hrithik Roshan responds to a report that his box office collection is behind that of Akshay Kumar.
         

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has shared that he is glad that Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have fared better than him at the box office, given their multiple releases. Hrithik responded to a report mentioning the box office status with grace and style.

Sharing a report on how Akshay has beaten Hrithik on the box office, the War star wrote, “How good would I be if I didn’t have friends who were better than me .”

 

Akshay has had two releases this year - Mission Mangal and Housefull 4. Akshay’s films earned a total of Rs 542 crore, as per a previous report. With two releases - Sidharth Anand’s War alongside Tiger Shroff, and Vikas Bahl’s Super 30, Hrithik has Rs 463 crore collection at the ticket windows this year.

Also read: Panipat celeb screening: Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Chunky Pandey watch Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film

Shahid Kapoor had one release - Kabir Singh with

War was typical entertainer with jaw-dropping action sequences. The audience lapped up the film, and even actor Deepika Padukone reacted to Hrithik’s presence in the film. She wrote on Twitter that Hrithik was like ‘death by chocolate’ in the film. She wrote: “@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!...Just Saying...”

Recently, Hrithik has been voted the Sexiest Asian Male of 2019 as well as the last decade in an online poll released in London on Wednesday. Reacting to the development, Hrithik had told IANS, “I would like to thank everyone who feels so and has voted for me; I am flattered. Just a person’s looks are not relevant in the larger scheme of things. I don’t judge people by the way they look. Similarly, I don’t judge myself either by the way I look. What is attractive in a person is his/her story, journey and the way that person has dealt with situations in his/her own life. Looking a certain way for my characters is just a part of my job, which takes a lot of effort and hard work.”

