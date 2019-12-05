Panipat celeb screening: Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Chunky Pandey watch Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film

bollywood

Come December 6, Ashutosh Gowariker’s ambitious film Panipat will hit the screens. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in leading roles, the film details the happenings of the Third Battle of Panipat in 1761 AD. Ahead of the film’s release, a number of Bollywood stars watched the film at a screening in Mumbai.

Attending the screening were celebs like Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Anu Malik, Jackky Bhagnani, Harman Baweja, Varun Sharma, Nupur Sanon, Goldie Behl, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Luv Ranjan, Shashank Khaitan, Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mohit Marwah, Sonali Kulkarni, Sajid Khan, Chunky Pandey, Siddhant Kapoor, Mohnish Bahl, Pranutan Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure among others.

Talking about the film, Padmini’s nephew and actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhant wrote on Twitter: “#panipat ! Beautifully emoted , directed , amazing background scores , costumes , crisp edit and the camera works surreal. @arjunk26 top class. @kritisanon it’s by far your best performance @duttsanjay always my favourite. @agppl also loved watching my aunt back woohoo.”

According to a report in Mid Day, the screening was held at YRF Studios in Andheri, Mumbai.

Earlier, speaking about working with Ashutosh, actor Arjun Kapoor had said it was always a dream working with the noted directed and described the filmmaker as a “humble, hard working and disciplined”.

“(It was) amazing (working with him). I had seen ‘Lagaan’ twice in two days first day in trial theatres and second day in the theatres with dhols playing. So, for me it was a dream to be able to spend time with him and to be able to make a film like this with him,” Arjun told IANS.

The actor said that if he had to star in a period film again he would only choose Gorwariker to work with. “If there was a period film that I had to do in my career I would choose him as somebody who understands the finer nuances of filmmaking in this genre especially. So, it was an honour the fact that he considered me for this film,” he added.

Arjun described the Oscar-nominated director as a humble person with a clear vision. “He has a certain regard for actors and technicians. (He) Only focusses on the betterment of the film and (is) genuinely somebody who wants to make a good film. (That is a) Fine quality to have. (He is a) Hard worker who never flaunts it, (and a) positive person (who) never raises his voice. (He is) Disciplined, so, yes, it has been dream,” said Arjun.

The film is based on the third battle of Panipat that was fought between the Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abdali, the Afghan emperor, in 1761. It is slated for release on December 6. It also stars Sanjay Dutt and Zeenat Aman.

