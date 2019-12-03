‘Pati Patni Aur Woh ke saath Panipat dekho’ says Kriti Sanon on box office clash

bollywood

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 14:41 IST

This Friday, cinegoers will be spoilt for choice as Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat and Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh will open in theatres. The two films are very diverse and it remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in the box office race.

In an interview with The Times Of India, the team of Panipat talked about battling it out with Pati Patni Aur Woh at the ticket windows. Director Ashutosh Gowariker said, “Both the films are different and we never thought about the box office clash.”

Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen as the Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the historical drama, said, “I would request the audience to watch Panipat as well as Pati Patni Aur Woh.”

However, it was Kriti Sanon who stole the show with her quirky response to the clash. “I would rather say, Pati, Patni Aur Woh ke saath Panipat dekho,” she quipped. The actor will be seen playing Parvatibai in the epic drama and has a special appearance in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Panipat is a retelling of the events of the third battle of Panipat, which was fought in 1761 between the Marathas and the army of Afghan invader Ahmad Shah Abdali. The film also features Mohnish Bahl , Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman, Sahil Salathia and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a comedy about a man juggling between his wife and his gorgeous new colleague. Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen as the married couple, while Ananya Panday is the “woh” in their relationship.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 hit of the same name.

