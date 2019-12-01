Arjun Kapoor shares making of Sadashiv Rao Bhau for Panipat: ‘I was not convinced I could look like a Maratha’, watch video

bollywood

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 15:59 IST

Actor Arjun Kapoor has shared the journey of his transformation into Sadashiv Rao Bhau for Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat.

In the video that opens with footage of Arjun shaving his head, the actor says, “I was not convinced I could look like a Maratha, like a Peshwa and he was convinced. Ashu sir is a very meticulous person. He had seen my films, my images. He had done his research, andhadhun aake nahi bol rahe the ki tu takla ho jaega aur kar lega.”

Sharing the video, he wrote on Instagram, “Unveiling Sadashiv Rao Bhau from #Panipat! In cinemas on 6th December! @duttsanjay @kritisanon #AshutoshGowariker @sunita.gowariker @rohit.shelatkar @sarkarshibasish @agppl @visionworldfilm @reliance.entertainment @zeemusiccompany.”

Ever since the first trailer of the film hit the Internet, there have been constant comparisons of the movie with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra’s Bajirao Mastani. Both the films share the same setting of 18th century Maratha empire. Talking about comparisons between Panipat and Bajirao Mastani, Arjun recently told Hindustan Times, “I was ready for it, because authenticity breeds comparisons. Bhansali sir is authentic, so is Ashutosh sir. They would not shy away from showing exactly what might have transpired, regardless if something comes before or after. If I had not gone bald, just to protect myself from the comparisons with Ranveer, I would actually be dishonest to the film, era, and hurt more people’s sentiments. I will take the comparisons on my chin, because that means we have got it right. Thus the overlap visually and in tonality.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan: KBC redefined the Bachchan aura, KBC 11 tagline defines actor’s 50-year-long career

Talking about the film, Ashutosh had earlier said, “When you choose a historical movie, the responsibility begins from the writing of the script. My approach is to make sure that the movie should be authentic and realistic. The audience should have the feeling that this is how it must have happened.”

Touted to be a war drama, Panipat is about events that led to the third battle of Panipat. It has an ensemble cast that includes Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman. Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist in the film, Ahmad Shah Abdali. Panipat is slated to hit the big screen on December 6.

Follow @htshowbiz for more