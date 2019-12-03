Hrithik Roshan shares a picture of his heart, shows ‘how vulnerable we all are’, see it here

bollywood

Actor Hrithik Roshan, late on Monday, shared a picture of his heart and added a compassionate and loving message with it. The post had his contemporaries and fans applauding him.

Sharing the picture, Hrithik wrote: “The shape of my heart . .Literally..How vulnerable we all are. Wish we didn’t need to spend more than half our lives unconsciously trying so hard to be loved by everyone all the time. So easily we forget that we are all the same . . Made of love.”

The post garnered quite a few appreciative nods, both from his contemporaries and fans. While his fans were in agreement with him with a few commenting that his heart was in ‘healthy’ condition, his colleagues too wrote back. Dia Mirza wrote, “Wowzaaaaa!!! What a beaut,” while Preity Zinta, who worked with Hrithik in Koi... Mil Gaya, Mission Kashmir and Lakshya too left a bunch of ‘clapping hands’ emojis on the post.

2019 has been a stupendous year for Hrithik with two of his films -- Super 30 and War -- hitting the bull’s-eye. In Super 30, he played a math wizard who inspires and coaches a bunch of underprivileged children to crack the elite IIT examination. Super 30 is based on the life of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with high success rate.

In War, he played a RAW agent, who goes rogue. The film pitted him against the much younger, Tiger Shroff. The film has since made more than Rs 300 crore in collections. The film was typical masala flick with jaw-dropping action sequences. The film was lapped up for its star worth and action, so much so that even actor Deepika Padukone reacted to Hrithik’s presence in the film. She wrote on Twitter that Hrithik was like ‘death by chocolate’ in the film. She wrote: “@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!...Just Saying...”

