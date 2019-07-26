Hrithik Roshan’s message for Super 30 co-stars: ‘Thank you for endless hours that you dedicated to teaching me the Bihari accent’

Actor Hrithik Roshan has thanked his Super 30 co-stars, calling them teachers as they helped him get a hang of the Bihari accent, and shared a cute picture with actors Ganesh and Vinod on Instagram. Hrithik’s latest release, Vikas Bahl’s directorial Super 30, has been impressing one and all ever since the release on July 21 and also stars Mrunal Thakur.

Sharing the picture, Hrithik wrote on his Instagram, “Humble gratitude for good teachers in my life.Dear Ganesh , you are an incredibly talented actor , thank you for the endless hours that you dedicated to teaching me the Bihari accent. .And Vinod , you made me explore areas of my mind which i probably would never have discovered and experienced. Also with you I discovered that building a character can be a fun collaborative experience. Wish all actors were willing to explore. Looking forward to even more fun breaking the rules of the game my friend :) .#studentforlife #studentoflife @vinraw @ganeshkumar.fti”

Super 30 is based on the life of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with commendable success rate. The movie has already secured the tax-free status in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu.

Hrithik is now gearing up for the release of his next, an action thriller where he is pitted against Tiger Shroff. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is titled War and also stars Vaani Kapoor. It is slated to hit theatres on October 2.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 10:27 IST