Deepika Padukone drools over Hrithik Roshan in War: ‘He is like Death by Chocolate’

After Deepika Padukone’s compliment for Hrithik Roshan, she was flooded with requests from fans to do a film with him.

bollywood Updated: Dec 01, 2019 15:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone tweeted her appreciation for Hrithik Roshan in War.
The good-looking Hrithik Roshan cranked the temperature up a few notches in Siddharth Anand’s War, and Deepika Padukone is feeling the heat too. She took to Twitter to compliment him and wrote, “@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House! Just Saying... “ She also added a drooling emoji.

Deepika’s tweet has created a buzz on social media, with thousands of likes in just over an hour. Fans flooded her with requests to sign a film with Hrithik.

 

“We deserve Hritiika,” one Twitter user wrote, while another tweeted, “Pls sign a film with #HrithikRoshan asap pls babe. We r dying to c u both babe pls.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

Speculation is rife that Hrithik and Deepika might soon announce a film together. Reports suggest that the two might be paired opposite each other in the remake of Satte Pe Satta directed by Farah Khan. There are also rumours that they will star together in Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar’s adaptation of the epic Ramayana.

Also see: Kartik Aaryan teaches Deepika Padukone the Dheeme Dheeme step. Watch video

Deepika will be seen next on the big screen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which is inspired by the journey of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film features Vikrant Massey as the male lead.

At an event last month, Deepika was quoted by PTI as saying that Chhapaak was a draining experience for her. “The process was exhausting. We had to get the prosthetics done for like three hours and another hour to take it off. Emotionally, I have never been as burnt out as I felt after that,” she had said.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will return as the caped superhero in the next part of the Krrish franchise, Krrish 4, which will be directed by Rakesh Roshan. The film is scheduled to open in theatres on Christmas 2020.

