Hrithik Roshan’s dance at a wedding lights up the internet. Watch throwback video shared by his mom Pinkie

bollywood

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:53 IST

The world knows actor Hrithik Roshan is a superb dancer and the latest proof of it is War song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar where a 45-year-old Hrithik gives serious challenge to Tiger Shroff. Looks like the dancing bug was in him right from his childhood as a video shared by his mother shows.

Pinkie Roshan took to Instagram to share a video from Hrithik’s childhood where the kid takes to the floor, where other children are also dancing and then dances as if nobody’s watching. The video is possibly from a family wedding. Sporting a blue shirt with a pair of what looks like beige trousers, young Hrithik can be seen showing off his moves like a practised exponent. Sharing it, Pinki simply wrote: “#onecapturedmoments” to which Sandeep Khosla, of the designer duo, Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani, reacted with a bunch of red-heart emojis.

2019 has served Hrithik well as the actor has seen not one but two of his films hit the bull’s eye -- Super 30 and later War. According to the makers of Super 30, the film has so far minted Rs 317 crore at the box office. The film featured Hrithik as Anand, the Patna-based scholar who trains 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with commendable success rate.

Anand had told PTI that he feels indebted to Hrithik for presenting his story to the public through the film. “I am very grateful for Hrithik Roshan and the whole team of Super 30 for bringing this story to the public. He is as amazing as a person as he is an actor and I wouldn’t have anyone else to play the role.”

War, where Hrithik was pitted against a younger Tiger, took entered the Rs 300 crore club. Speaking about the success of the film, Hrithik had said, “I’m delighted that our labour of love, blood and sweat has created so many milestones during the course of its run at the box office. It is absolutely sensational that War has entered the Rs 300 crore club but what’s truly phenomenal is that this film has redefined action films and action genre forever in India.”

War is also the third film produced by Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 300 crore in India after superstar Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Sultan (2016).

