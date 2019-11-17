e-paper
Inside Aaradhya Bachchan’s party: Birthday girl cuts cake with mum Aishwarya Rai and dad Abhishek, rides Ferris wheel

Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated a happy birthday indeed with her entire family in Mumbai on Saturday. Check out her pics with Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and others.

bollywood Updated: Nov 17, 2019 12:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and others at Aaradhya’s birthday.
Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and others at Aaradhya's birthday.
         

Actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya celebrated her eighth birthday with the whole family at their home in Mumbai on Saturday. The birthday bash was attended by some of the biggest names of Bollywood as her grandfather and superstar Amitabh Bachchan played host.

Pictures from the party, shared online by Aishwarya and Abhishek’s many fanpages, show Aaradhya cutting a large birthday cake as her entire family surrounds her. Abhishek has the biggest smile on his face as he holds onto his daughter while she blows out the candles. Aishwarya brought the ‘8’ candle near Aaradhya’s face show she could blow it out and make a wish. A picture also showed Amitabh lovingly holding his granddaughter’s face in his hand. His wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta also joined the celebrations.

 

 

Amitabh also shared a blog post about Aaradhya’s birthday and a picture of himself with actor Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar at the party. He talked about how ‘the child has grown up’ and we are still following the traditions of the British by cutting the cake. He remembered how when she was little, they would celebrate birthdays with ‘khoye ki barfi’. “In my and our tradition in this part of the world the blowing of candles is an indication of an end .. here the blowing is an achievement of celebration .. so do we continue or change or what .. we in our family did .. the cake was replaced by a ‘khoye’ ki barfi’ and no candles,” he wrote.

 

 

Amitabh also mentioned how he was made to wear a little stamp of a star on his face as part of the celebrations. One picture also showed Abhishek with a similar stamp on his face. “The star on the face is the painted stall on the birthday celebrations of the ‘little one’ .. luminosity was the predominant theme among the young .. and each were lit up with their eminence,” he wrote in his blog post.

Also part of the party was a big Ferris wheel, installed in the gardens of Jalsa. Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya all took turns to ride the wheel, although, not together. Pictures show Aaradhya having a tonne of fun with her family on the ride. See their pics and video here:

 

Aaradhya spotted on a Ferris wheel on her birthday.
Aaradhya spotted on a Ferris wheel on her birthday.
Abhishek Bachchan on the Ferris wheel.
Abhishek Bachchan on the Ferris wheel.
Aishwarya Rai rides the Ferris wheel with a friend Natasha Poonawala.
Aishwarya Rai rides the Ferris wheel with a friend Natasha Poonawala.

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007. Aaradhya was born in 2011. She is their only daughter and Amitabh’s youngest grandchild.

