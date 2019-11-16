Happy birthday Aaradhya: As Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter turns 8, check out her best pics

bollywood

Actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya celebrates her eighth birthday on Saturday. To kick start the celebrations, we bring you her best and more adorable pictures with the whole family.

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya into their lives four years later in 2011. Aaradhya is their only daughter and the apple of their eye. Talking about her daughter, Aishwarya once said how inculcating traditions in her daughter came naturally for her.

“I think inculcating traditions in my daughter is natural to me, it is not conditional. That is how I am raised. So what we end up doing as parents, knowingly or unknowingly, we pass on to our children as traditions because that is the natural flow of life,” Aishwarya said in an interview last year.

“One of the common things that both of our (Abhishek and my) family shares is, we enjoy being Indian. We genuinely enjoy all our festivities, various aspects of our culture and we are also open-minded. We embrace being traditional and we are global citizens. That is the life we both have enjoyed in our growing up years,” she had added.

However, Aishwarya knows Aaradhya struggles with all the attention that is given to her by the media. “It’s there,” Aishwarya said she tells Aaradhya, “What can you do?...Protect is the keyword, and it’s the natural instinct of every parent,” Aishwarya said. “There’s no getting away from this; it is who we are. And we’ll be like this, I like saying, till my last breath. Having said that, however much we would like to discuss it, it’s not going away. This is the way of our chosen life, this is part of our industry.”

“For us it’s probably weird because we have lived in a world where it wasn’t there. She’s born into a world where it’s only been there. Fortunately, I’m able to so far keep a twinkle in her eye,” she added.

Check out Aaradhya’s 10 pics with family:

Abhishek once said that Aaradhya still doesn’t understand she belongs to a famous family. “Aaradhya is a very sweet kid but I don’t think she understands that bit. She knows we are actors, who appear in films and on TV. She also realises that her dadi ma goes to the Parliament. But I don’t think she understands the concept of, ‘oh, my parents and grandparents are really famous people’. We have tried to keep things as normal as possible for her. Her mother teaches her all of that. Aishwarya is very good at keeping Aaradhya grounded,” he said in an interview.

Not just Aishwarya and Abhishek, Aaradhya gets a tonne of love from her grandpa, actor Amitabh Bachchan too. On the occasion of her 6th birthday in 2017, he had written: “The eve of the birth of the little one .. the blessing of her in our home and in our presence .. and to be in celebration for her 6th .. When she shall tell us how much she has grown .. its actually 6 years but its 60 for most of us .. !!! hahahaa .. !! Her presence makes the happiness in our home and in the environ she presents herself in .. as ever .. bright and sprightly and one of maturity beyond .. And the love of them that gave her to us ..”

