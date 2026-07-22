Want to buy Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition? Check how much monthly EMI to pay

Citroen India has launched the Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition in India, at a starting price tag of ₹8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the lower-spec You and Plus trims, and priced up to ₹12.82 lakh (ex-showroom), the Basalt X Comfort Edition comes hot on the heels of the Citroen Aircross X Comfort Edition. The all-new Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition has adopted the same strategy as the Citroen Aircross X Comfort Edition to enhance the value for money for consumers. Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition is based on the lower-spec You and Plus trims.

Citroen Basalt X EMI starting at just ₹11,200 / month Check Eligibility

The Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition gets the ‘Comfort AXS’ pack, which adds a host of features including beige leatherette seat upholstery, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, a JBL audio system, dual dashcams, and a rear-view camera. These feature additions are aimed at enhancing cabin comfort and convenience without requiring buyers to upgrade to higher variants.

If you are planning to buy the Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the EMI calculation for the car.