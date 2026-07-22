Want to buy Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition? Check how much monthly EMI to pay

Citroen India has launched the Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition in India, at a starting price tag of ₹8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the lower-spec You and Plus trims, and priced up to ₹12.82 lakh (ex-showroom), the Basalt X Comfort Edition comes hot on the heels of the Citroen Aircross X Comfort Edition. The all-new Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition has adopted the same strategy as the Citroen Aircross X Comfort Edition to enhance the value for money for consumers.
The Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition gets the ‘Comfort AXS’ pack, which adds a host of features including beige leatherette seat upholstery, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, a JBL audio system, dual dashcams, and a rear-view camera. These feature additions are aimed at enhancing cabin comfort and convenience without requiring buyers to upgrade to higher variants.
If you are planning to buy the Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the EMI calculation for the car.
Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition: How much EMI to pay every month
To calculate the monthly EMI for the Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition, we have considered all four trims. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 36 months.
Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition: Monthly EMI calculation
Variants
Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)
Interest rate
Repayment tenure
Monthly EMI
You Petrol 5 MT Comfort Edition
₹8.55 lakh
9.5%
36 months
₹27,388
Plus Petrol 6 MT Comfort Edition
₹8.75 lakh
₹28,029
Plus Petrol Turbo AT Comfort Edition
₹11.57 lakh
₹37,062
Plus Petrol Turbo 6 MT Comfort Edition
₹12.82 lakh
₹41,066
According to the calculation, the Comfort Edition of the Citroen Basalt X commands a monthly EMI between ₹27,388 and ₹41,066, depending on the variants. However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.
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