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    Want to buy Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition? Check how much monthly EMI to pay

    Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition is based on the lower-spec You and Plus trims.

    Published on: Jul 22, 2026, 13:12:02 IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Citroen India has launched the Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition in India, at a starting price tag of 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the lower-spec You and Plus trims, and priced up to 12.82 lakh (ex-showroom), the Basalt X Comfort Edition comes hot on the heels of the Citroen Aircross X Comfort Edition. The all-new Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition has adopted the same strategy as the Citroen Aircross X Comfort Edition to enhance the value for money for consumers.

    Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition is based on the lower-spec You and Plus trims.
    Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition is based on the lower-spec You and Plus trims.
    Citroen Basalt X
    EMI starting at just₹11,200/month

    The Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition gets the ‘Comfort AXS’ pack, which adds a host of features including beige leatherette seat upholstery, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, a JBL audio system, dual dashcams, and a rear-view camera. These feature additions are aimed at enhancing cabin comfort and convenience without requiring buyers to upgrade to higher variants.

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    If you are planning to buy the Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the EMI calculation for the car.

    Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition: How much EMI to pay every month

    To calculate the monthly EMI for the Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition, we have considered all four trims. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 36 months.

    Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition: Monthly EMI calculation
    VariantsLoan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
    You Petrol 5 MT Comfort Edition 8.55 lakh9.5%36 months 27,388
    Plus Petrol 6 MT Comfort Edition 8.75 lakh 28,029
    Plus Petrol Turbo AT Comfort Edition 11.57 lakh 37,062
    Plus Petrol Turbo 6 MT Comfort Edition 12.82 lakh 41,066

    According to the calculation, the Comfort Edition of the Citroen Basalt X commands a monthly EMI between 27,388 and 41,066, depending on the variants. However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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