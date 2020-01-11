e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Urvashi Rautela and rumoured ex Rishabh Pant block each other, actor’s rep says ‘It was a mutual decision’

Urvashi Rautela and rumoured ex Rishabh Pant block each other, actor’s rep says ‘It was a mutual decision’

Urvashi Rautela’s spokesperson has confirmed that she and cricketer Rishabh Pant have blocked each other and said that it was a mutual decision.

bollywood Updated: Jan 11, 2020 15:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant are no longer on talking terms.
Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant are no longer on talking terms.
         

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela and her rumoured ex-boyfriend, cricketer Rishabh Pant, have blocked each other on WhatsApp as well as calls, reports SpotboyE. Her spokesperson confirmed the news to the website and said, “It was a mutual decision to block one another.”

Just last month, SpotboyE reported that Urvashi and Rishabh enjoyed a dinner date at an upscale restaurant in Mumbai. Soon after, there were rumours that a romance was brewing between them.

However, earlier this month, Rishabh shared a picture with his girlfriend Isha Negi on Instagram, shutting down all link-up rumours with Urvashi. “I like me better when I’m with you,” the picture was captioned.

 

Rishabh and Isha have been in a relationship for five years now, and have been quite open about it. The two have never shied away from sharing mushy Instagram posts for each other. In an earlier post, he wrote, “I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy.”

 

A source close to Rishabh told SpotboyE that he was fed up of Urvashi’s repeated attempts to get in touch with him and decided to block her. When the website reached out to the actor, her representative said that the decision to block each other was mutual.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor shares throwback pic of look test, fans ask if it was for Ram-Leela

Urvashi has also been linked to cricketer Hardik Pandya in the past. However, he is now engaged to actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Natasa Stankovic.

 

On the New Year, Hardik made his relationship with Natasa official on Instagram and within hours, announced that they were engaged. Urvashi congratulated the couple on their engagement and commented on his post, “Best wishes on your engagement. May your relationship always be filled with lots of love and happiness. On your engagement, I wish both a wonderful life and an everlasting love.”

