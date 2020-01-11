Sonam Kapoor shares throwback pic of look test, fans ask if it was for Ram-Leela

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 14:25 IST

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a throwback picture from one of her look tests and the gorgeous image has fans wondering if it was for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 hit Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The film featured Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

Sonam, who made her Bollywood debut with Bhansali’s Saawariya alongside co-debutant Ranbir Kapoor, shared the picture on Instagram and wrote Saturday morning, “A look test I did for a #flashbackfriday.” Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja posted smileys and commented, “cutieeeee!”

Fans were quick to point out similarities between Sonam’s pose and the entire backdrop with a sequence in the film that sees Deepika in a similar get up and pose. Both Sonam and Deepika hold diyas in their hands, wear an off-white bouse and skirt combination with minimal makeup and flowing hair to complete the look. There is, nonetheless, a small difference in the prop the actors hold - while Sonam’s is an elaborate diya made of metal, Deepika’s is an earthen vessel mostly used for burning dhoop.

“Iam sure it was for ramleela”, wrote one fan, while one user was glad she wasn’t selected for the film, “Lol for Ramleela shukr hai select ni hui!!.” A few users even trolled Sonam calling her, “Garibon ki Deepika Padukone.”

Sonam also sported a similar look in Saawariya but her caption suggests this look test may not be from her debut film.

Last seen in The Zoya Factor, Sonam starred opposite Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan for the film. The movie was about an advertising executive who finds herself in an odd spot as the lucky charm of the Indian cricket team.

