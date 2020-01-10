Sonam Kapoor trolled for ‘privilege’ after she complains about lost luggage to airline, she asks ‘are you mental’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 13:21 IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor, whose luggage was lost by an international airlines recently and who complained about it to the said airlines, was trolled heavily for being privileged. The actor hit back saying how her ‘privilege’ came from ‘our parents hardwork’ and that people should stop ‘shaming their children and their parents for it’.

As soon as Sonam complained to the airlines about loss of her baggage, she was trolled, with one person accusing her of nepotism. In the tweet, which is now deleted, the person seems to have accused her of being privileged. Replying to the troll, Sonam in a series of replies, said that their parents had indeed worked hard to ‘give their children everything’.

She wrote: “Are you mental? . Privilege is our parents hardwork, Who worked their whole lives to give their children everything. Why do people insist on shaming their children and their parents for it. Just pray that this doesn’t happen to your kids.”

Continuing, she pulled up the person and asked his/her to use free time in a better way, She said, “I think you need to better use your time so that you can afford the same thing for your children. So they won’t have to struggle. I was taking domestic flights.”

She questioned the logic of trolling a person who was in trouble. She said, “Also is it okay troll someone in genuine distress. Or empathy is only required of me?” Continuing, she said, “I’m sure you haven’t been in a new city with just the clothes on your back. If you can’t handle someone taking up from themselves then you shouldn’t bully the person.”

She had earlier complained to the airlines about how they had ‘lost’ her luggage for the second time in a month. She had written on Twitter, “This is the third time ive traveled @British_Airways this month and the second time they’ve lost my bags. I think I’ve learnt my lesson. I’m never flying @British_Airways again.” The airline’s staff got back to her with an apology and wrote: “We’re sorry to hear about the delay to your luggage, Sonam. Have you been provided with a tracking reference when informed at the airport?”

The communication continued with Sonam stating that she had been provided a tracking reference, adding that it had been a ‘massive inconvenience’ and that the airlines needed to improve as it provided a ‘terrible service’ with ‘terrible mismanagement’. The airlines was profuse in their apology.

On her work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, which also starred Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan. The film was about an advertising executive who finds herself in an odd spot as the lucky charm of the Indian cricket team.

