Urvashi Rautela passes off Gigi Hadid’s statement as her own, internet is still laughing

A few months ago, starlet Urvashi Rautela’s PR machinery tried to compare her to international model Gigi Hadid. While the comparison did make it to a few publications, the actor seems to have taken it to heart.

Recently, Urvashi was spotted with Chunky Pndey’s nephew Ahaan Pandey and a few tabloids claimed the two are dating. An incensed Urvashi took to social media to dismiss the allegations. Instead of spending time on a rebuttal, Urvashi copy pasted Gigi’s social media post when she had opened up about speculations of her affair with Zayn Malik.

Gigi’s reply on Instagram to haters read, “Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day … pls stop.. it’s just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people that you don’t even know and that you do not see 99% of, Someone who is virtually inactive on the app, I don’t need his follow – my eyes are tattooed to his chest. The energy you put into this does not serve you our [sic] your life in any way kids…. truly ‘beating a dead horse.’ You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else, whether I support z or he supports me is out of love and excitement for one another. There’s nothing to figure out all the time… give it a break. this is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it’s not coming from a bad place, just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life…”

Urvashi’s status update on speculations about her and Ahaan read, “Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day … pls stop.. it’s just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect something that you don’t even know and that you do not see 99% of. The energy you put into this does not serve your life in any way ...truly ‘beating a dead horse. You guys can call it publicity gimmick. There’s nothing to figure out all the time… give it a break. this is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it’s not coming from a bad place, just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life…. X.”

We would ask you to spot the difference, only there aren’t any.

This was called out by Instagram handle Diet Sabya, who shared a screenshot of both the statuses on their Instagram handle. It looks like Diet Sabya is not just sticking to calling out fashion copies. Urvashi is yet to comment on how her status is eerily similar to that of Gigi Hadid’s.

