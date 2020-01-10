Varun Dhawan dresses up as Street Dancer 3D co-star Prabhudeva, says ‘It took me some time but was worth it’

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 16:38 IST

They say imitation is the best form of flattery and Varun Dhawan has proved just that. The actor has shared impressive new pictures of himself dressed as his Street Dancer 3D co-star and filmmaker Prabhudeva on Friday.

From the beard to the curly hair, Varun pulled no stops to look just like the iconic dancing star. “Muqabla 24 th jan street dancer,” he wrote in a tweet with a picture of himself and Prabhudeva, striking the ‘Muqabla’ pose side-by-side.

Muqabla 24 th jan street dancer pic.twitter.com/rBIafFwK8U — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 10, 2020

Rikishi haha 😂 https://t.co/MAPemPjui9 — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 10, 2020

When someone said that Varun looked like a ‘Samoan rockstar,’ Varun replied, “Rikishi haha.” The actor also wrote in a tweet that the whole look ‘took me some time but was worth it’.

Varun also took to Twitter to share a string of photographs posing with Air Force officers. “I have spent the most magical two days with the Indian Air Force. This has been the best experience of my life,” he wrote. He added: “I have so much gratitude for men and women who serve our nation thank you. Jai Hind.”

I have spent the most magical 2 days with the Indian airforce. This has been the best experience of my life. I have so much gratitude for men and women who serve our nation thank you 🙏 🇮🇳 jai Hind pic.twitter.com/5aJ3EMM9CS — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 10, 2020

Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’Souza and is slated to hit theatres on January 24. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.

Varun will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan. It is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

