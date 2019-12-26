e-paper
Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Muqabla: Remo D’Souza praises Shraddha Kapoor for her dance moves in the song

Remo D’Souza is full of praise for actor Shraddha Kapoor for her dance skills, particularly one sequence where she matches steps with Prabhudeva.

bollywood Updated: Dec 26, 2019 16:28 IST

Asian News International, New Delhi
Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.
Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.
         

After dance-track Muqabla from Remo D’Souza’s dance-drama Street Dancer 3D took the internet by storm, the choreographer-turned-director on Thursday appreciated actor Shraddha Kapoor for her dance moves in the song.

“There is one sequence in the song, my favorite sequence in the song is when Shraddha matches step with Prabhudeva. You have to watch it,” said D’Souza.

Watch the song here: 

Varun Dhawan and Prabhudeva in Muqabla.
Varun Dhawan and Prabhudeva in Muqabla.

The remake of the classic song starring actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and legendary choreographer Prabhu Deva was released on December 21 and has since drawn wide appreciation from fans and critics.

Also read: Varun Dhawan confesses he had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, presents her with a rose onstage. Watch

Speaking of Shraddha, Varun had said that she was not the first choice and that fact upset her very much. Katrina Kaif was Remo’s first choice. “Before all this happened, a week ago, Shraddha and I had gone somewhere and she told me ‘I was very upset with Remo and you because you all didn’t offer me this film.’ The script was something else then, which is why sir didn’t think about it. She genuinely was emotional about this. But I think it’s destiny.”

Helmed by Remo D’Souza, the movie Street Dancer 3D is set to release on January 24, 2020.

