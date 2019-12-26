Street Dancer 3D song Garmi: Nora Fatehi out-twerks Varun Dhawan, watch video

bollywood

Nora Fatehi’s special dance number from the film Street Dancer 3D is out and is as hot as it can get. Titled Garmi, the rap song shows Nora twerking on the dance floor as Varun Dhawan grooves alongside her.

The song begins with the disclaimer ‘Caution: What you are about to see is too hot to resist’ and shows Varun asking someone to switch on the air-conditioner. While Varun is in black casuals, Nora is dressed in a red and black top and cut-out pants. She matches steps with Varun on the dance floor before taking over to show her twerking and hip-shaking movements.

It has been composed and penned by Badshah. He has also sung the dance number along with Neha Kakkar. The song also shows Badshah and actors-dancers Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande and Chandni grooving to the music.

Nora shared the song on her Instagram account with the caption, “Weather forecast for today.. Too HOT To Handle.” Indian-American songwriter and singer Raja Kumari was among the first ones to react to the song and praised dancer Chandni, seen in an orange top dancing alongside Nora in the song.

Directed by choreographer Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D is third instalment in his successful dance-drama series: Any Body Can Dance (2013) and ABCD 2 (2015). The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 next year and has Prabhudeva and Nora in pivotal roles, apart from the lead duo -- Varun and Shraddha Kapoor.

Prabhudeva has also performed a special song for the film - reprising his original Muqabla number. The new version of Muqabla also features Varun, Shraddha and the other supporting actors.

The trailer of the film shows Shraddha as the leader of a Pakistani’s dance team and Varun representing the Indian team. As the tit for tat conversation between the two teams continues, the plot takes a serious turn with another team having some real reasons to fight for the dance battle. Nora and Aparshakti Khurrana have their own arcs in the movie.

