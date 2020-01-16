Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra says he’s infuriated at Shehnaaz Gill’s dad, watch video

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has said he is angry with Shehnaaz Gill’s father for insinuating that the enmity between Shehnaaz and Mahira was his doing. In a fresh promo that shows Paras’s reaction to Shehnaaz’s dad’s visit, Paras can be seen telling Mahira, “Uske pyo pe to itna gussa aya na (I was so upset with her father).” Before this, Shehnaaz’s father enters the house and meets his daughter.

“Tera jo bhi hai na Sidharth ke saath, meri kasam kha, iske aage nahi badhaegi. Tera is ghar me agar koi dushman hai to wo hai Paras Chhabra (Promise me, you won’t carry on with whatever you have with Sidharth Shukla. Also, if you have one enemy inside the house, it is Paras Chhabra),” he told her.

Shehnaaz’s father also talked to Paras and told him, “Pehle hafte me tu Shehnaaz se baatein karta tha, ‘Mahira tujhse jalti hai, Mahira tujhse jalti hai’. Ab isko bol raha hai (You talked to Shehnaaz in the first week and often told her that Mahira is jealous of her and now you say the same thing to Mahira).”

Bigg Boss had introduced the captaincy task titled Jaadugarni Ki Pariksha on Wednesday’s episode. Shehnaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala and Arti Singh were locked in a set-up of a haunted forest. Temptations, in form of family members, entered the house and if the contestants went ahead to meet them, they would be out from the captaincy race. Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek was seen entering the house with his twin sons on Wednesday’s episode. Mahira Sharma’s mother will also enter the house and ask Paras to avoid kissing her. Shefali’s husband Parag Tyagi will also visit, when he will threaten Asim Riaz.

