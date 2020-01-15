Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s dad wants her to stay away from Sidharth Shukla, calls Paras her enemy

tv

As Salman Khan’s ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 13 nears its finale, the makers have invited families and friends of the contestants inside the house. Promotional videos from Wednesday’s episode flooded the internet and one of the most volatile one shows Shehnaaz Gill’s father visiting the house.

In a promo that surfaced online, Shehnaaz’s dad is heard telling her, “Tera jo bhi hai na Sidharth ke saath, meri kasam kha, iske aage nahi badhaegi. Tera is ghar me agar koi dushman hai to wo hai Paras Chhabra. (Promise me, you won’t carry on with whatever you have with Sidharth Shukla. Also, if you have one enemy inside the house, it is Paras Chhabra).”

Even Salman had warned Sidharth about it during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. “She is in love with you. It is a bad one. You better be careful,” he said adding, “She is a stubborn child.” Salman also asked Sidharth to handle things carefully.

Shehnaz, who had been considered an entertainer and a strong player on the game, has begun behaving like an obsessive lover with Sidharth. Recently, she was even seen confessing her feelings for Sidharth. After she professed her love, Sidharth reluctantly replied: “Theek hai (It is fine)”. The response irked Shehnaaz who insisted Sidharth must say he loves her, and even threatened to hit herself if he didn’t.

Shehnaaz’s father also talked to Paras and told him, “Pehle hafte me tu Shehnaaz se baatein karta tha, ‘Mahira tujhse jalti hai, Mahira tujhse jalti hai’. Ab isko bol raha hai (You talked to Shehnaaz in the first week and often told her that Mahira is jealous of her and now you say the same thing to Mahira).”



Before approaching Sidharth, Shehnaaz also claimed to be in love with Paras. However, that was soon forgotten when Paras made sure he told her each time that he was only friends with her.

