Arvind Swami shares his first look as MGR in Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi, see pics

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 09:34 IST

Actor Arvind Swami has shared his first look from Thalaivi, confirming he is playing the role of former Tamil Nadu CM MG Ramachandran (MGR) in the film headlined by Kangana Ranaut.

Two pictures of Arvind Swami as MGR have been revealed on the occasion of MGR’s birthday on Friday. The Roja actor looks uncannily similar as MGR replicating two of his popular poses. “Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it,” Arvind wrote alongside the pictures.

Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LjnN6Ybwrw — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 17, 2020

Popularly known as Puratchi Thalaivar and Makkal Thilagam, MGR played a very instrumental role in the life and career of Jayalalithaa. Apparently, it was after great contemplation the makers zeroed in on Arvind Swami.

Thalaivi, which is being directed by Vijay, will be made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. It has been titled Thalaivi in all the languages. Kangana, who was last seen in Judgmental Hai Kya, spent close to six months on prepping for this project. She took Bharatanatyam classes, learnt Tamil and even spent hours in the prosthetic make up sessions.

The project was announced and first look poster last year on February 25th, on the 71st anniversary of Jayalalithaa.

It’s worth mentioning that when Kangana was announced for the titular role, the choice was received with some backlash. Soon after the announcement, Vijay clarified his stand on roping in Kangana in an interview to Times of India. “This is a pan India film, and Kangana is apt for the role. She is one of the biggest stars in India today and I think it is right that a top star plays the role of an important politician. This way, the story will also reach audiences across India. We consider this a pan-Indian film, not a regional one,” Vijay said.

The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar while Nirav Shah will crank the camera. Veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad of Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame has been roped in to oversee the writing process.

The project has gone on floors despite Jayalalithaa’s niece J. Deepa filing a civil suit in the Madras High Court to restrain the team from making a biopic based on her aunt’s life.

