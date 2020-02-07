Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla takes a dig at sick and injured contestants, calls Mahira Sharma the fittest

tv

Bigg Boss 13 has been a controversial season with several contestants getting grievously injured on the show. The makers have now released a funny promo featuring Sidharth Shukla mimicking Bigg Boss and taking a dig at several of his co-contestants who hurt themselves during their stay in the house.

In the video, Sidharth modulates his voice to sound like Bigg Boss and invites all contestants to gather in the living area for a task, but only if they are completely fit. He asks Rashami Desai to come only if her fingers are not hurting and Shehnaaz Gill too, if she is not unwell. He calls out for Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra as well but drops the plan. He then takes a dig at himself and calls for Sidharth but only if he can keep his aggression in check. He also calls Arti Singh to come for the task but only if she is not having any panic attacks.

Sidharth then moves his focus to Mahira Sharma, calling her the only fit person in the house. His condition is that she will have to win the task at any cost. To this, she replies, “When has there been a task which I haven’t won?” He then says that since Mahira doesn’t like being monitored by anyone, she will herself accomplish the task and monitor the game as well.

The viewers loved the promo and Sidharth’s comic timing. A fan of the TV actor wrote, “This is what WINNERS are made up of. They can entertain solely with their own talent. They don’t need anyone to create a fight, a fake love angle, a forced relationship drama, or cringy “fan girl” moment. This is pure clean ENTERTAINMENT. #SidharthShukla deserves to win.” Another wrote, “Isko bolte hain entertainment. Rushmi ko bhi hasa diya. BB ko bhi nahi choda Sid ne!!”

