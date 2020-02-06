Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill cleans Sidharth Shukla with a wiper, viewers call her ‘unbearable’. Watch

tv

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 18:21 IST

Bigg Boss 13 is around ten days away from its finale and the contestants are doing all that they can to lay their claim on the coveted trophy. Many of them are making the best use of their remaining time in the house by enjoying themselves with their friends on the show. The makers have now shared a new promo from the upcoming episode which shows Shehnaaz irritating Sidharth in a playful manner.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are one of the closest friends on the show and continue to entertain audiences with their bonhomie. The video shows Shehnaaz irking him as he brushes his teeth in morning.

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen mimicking Sidharth as he brushes his teeth. She picks up a wiper and pokes Sidharth with it. Despite his repeated requests to not irk him, Shehnaaz goes on to clean his legs with the wiper. She then picks up a shampoo bottle and tries to spray it on his head and says, “You are among the top 5, I am grooming you.” He stops her again and again and even says, “Mat kar meri jaan, please mat kar yaar (Don’t do it, please don’t do it).”

Rashami had also enters the washroom area in the meantime and Sidharth asks Shehnaaz to play with Rashami instead. But Shehnaaz replies, “No, I don’t have that right on her”. However, the high point of the promo is when Rashami leaves the washroom area and screams at Shehnaaz after some time, “Band kar na yar (stop it).” Shehnaaz immediately stops her act and reacts, “Haaye, isko bhi dukh lag ra hai tera ? (What, even she is feeling bad about you?)”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: John Cena shares Asim Riaz’s pic, fans say ‘only a winner in life can identify the true winner’

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have a huge fanbase on social media. Many of their fans reacted to the video with love. A fan wrote, “Best part was Rushmi yelling ‘band kar na ... yar’ Even she is fed up with this childish act of this clown. Sid 10 more days baby, hang in there!!” Another said, “How does anyone find this cute? Bathroom wiper se kaun karta hai aise? 27yr old toddler? Hats off to Sid’s patience even Rashmi had to yell.” One more reacted, “She’s unbearable... I am literally skipping videos where I see her. Unfortunately ourSid is with her in some videos so I have to watch.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more