e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill cleans Sidharth Shukla with a wiper, viewers call her ‘unbearable’. Watch

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill cleans Sidharth Shukla with a wiper, viewers call her ‘unbearable’. Watch

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill will be seen irritating Sidharth Shukla in the washroom area by cleaning him with a wiper.

tv Updated: Feb 06, 2020 18:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill trying her best to irk Sidharth Shukla.
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill trying her best to irk Sidharth Shukla.
         

Bigg Boss 13 is around ten days away from its finale and the contestants are doing all that they can to lay their claim on the coveted trophy. Many of them are making the best use of their remaining time in the house by enjoying themselves with their friends on the show. The makers have now shared a new promo from the upcoming episode which shows Shehnaaz irritating Sidharth in a playful manner.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are one of the closest friends on the show and continue to entertain audiences with their bonhomie. The video shows Shehnaaz irking him as he brushes his teeth in morning.

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen mimicking Sidharth as he brushes his teeth. She picks up a wiper and pokes Sidharth with it. Despite his repeated requests to not irk him, Shehnaaz goes on to clean his legs with the wiper. She then picks up a shampoo bottle and tries to spray it on his head and says, “You are among the top 5, I am grooming you.” He stops her again and again and even says, “Mat kar meri jaan, please mat kar yaar (Don’t do it, please don’t do it).”

 

Rashami had also enters the washroom area in the meantime and Sidharth asks Shehnaaz to play with Rashami instead. But Shehnaaz replies, “No, I don’t have that right on her”. However, the high point of the promo is when Rashami leaves the washroom area and screams at Shehnaaz after some time, “Band kar na yar (stop it).” Shehnaaz immediately stops her act and reacts, “Haaye, isko bhi dukh lag ra hai tera ? (What, even she is feeling bad about you?)”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: John Cena shares Asim Riaz’s pic, fans say ‘only a winner in life can identify the true winner’

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have a huge fanbase on social media. Many of their fans reacted to the video with love. A fan wrote, “Best part was Rushmi yelling ‘band kar na ... yar’ Even she is fed up with this childish act of this clown. Sid 10 more days baby, hang in there!!” Another said, “How does anyone find this cute? Bathroom wiper se kaun karta hai aise? 27yr old toddler? Hats off to Sid’s patience even Rashmi had to yell.” One more reacted, “She’s unbearable... I am literally skipping videos where I see her. Unfortunately ourSid is with her in some videos so I have to watch.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Modi explains why he opposed GST for years as Gujarat CM
PM Modi explains why he opposed GST for years as Gujarat CM
‘Won’t let your unemployment end’: PM Modi rains darts at Cong in Parliament
‘Won’t let your unemployment end’: PM Modi rains darts at Cong in Parliament
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Mike Pompeo condemns attack on minorities, pinpoints to Hindus in Pakistan
Mike Pompeo condemns attack on minorities, pinpoints to Hindus in Pakistan
Xiaomi will soon launch new products under Redmi lineup
Xiaomi will soon launch new products under Redmi lineup
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News