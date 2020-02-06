Bigg Boss 13: John Cena shares Asim Riaz’s pic, fans say ‘only a winner in life can identify the true winner’

tv

With less than two weeks to go for the Bigg Boss 13 finale, legendary WWE wrestler John Cena seems to have extended his support to Asim Riaz. John took to Instagram to share a picture of Asim, sending the latter’s fans into a frenzy.

“Only a winner in life can identify the true winner! #AsimRiaz is the clear winner by popularity votes endurance everything! Not bhalu,” one Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “Gosh!!! Agree or not, @asimriaz ka level itna high hai ki 100 BB seasons ke contestants won’t be able to match! Aisi kuch toh baat hai bande mein. Haters would now probably say memes and all but we all know #jealousness #hatersgonnahate #haterskijali.” Some also said that the fans of Sidharth Shukla, Asim’s rival in the show, must be burning with jealousy.

There was also a section of Instagram users who could not believe that John watches Bigg Boss 13. “Yeh kab hua bey :| yeh bhi dekhta hai bigboss,” one Instagram user wrote.

Asim’s team also thanked John for the shoutout. His official Instagram handle, which is being handled by his team while he is inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, wrote, “Thanku @johncena for posting the pic on ur ig , it means a lot coming this from a legend like you. Its a dream come true! Always watched you growing up and admired your wrestling and acting. A day to remember.”

Asim, a model and actor hailing from Kashmir, became a household name with Bigg Boss 13. He has been in the news for his personal life, lately. While he has been vocal about his feelings for co-contestant Himanshi Khurana and even proposed marriage to her, there has been speculation that he is already in a relationship with model Shruti Tuli.

Though Shruti admitted that her relationship with Asim was “more than friendship”, she claimed that they never dated. However, Himanshi revealed that though they used to be in a relationship, they have now broken up.

During the press conference inside the Bigg Boss 13 house that was aired on Wednesday, Asim reiterated that he does not have a girlfriend. “What I am clear is I love Himanshi and I am with her,” he emphasised.

