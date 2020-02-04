Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana says she won’t marry Asim Riaz if his family is against it

tv

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 18:34 IST

Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana is sure that her relationship with co-contestant Asim Riaz is real, despite the off-screen presence of his rumoured girlfriend, Shruti Tulli. Himanshi in a new interview has said that Asim assured her that he’d ended his relationship with Shruti before entering the Bigg Boss house.

After Shruti said publicly that she never dated Asim, Himanshi told SpotboyE, “I understand her side too. I respect her for not giving out any statement because there is a big communication gap currently as Asim is inside.”

There are also reports that Asim’s family is against his relationship with Himanshi, but his brother Umar recently put an end to those reports. Speaking about this, Himanshi said, “I don’t know about that. But they have not spoken good or bad for me till now, although Asim has been only talking about me past 2 months. However, when I was coming inside the house, Umar did say that I shouldn’t go to the extent of discussing marriage and take time before deciding anything. He basically meant don’t rush into anything.”

Himanshi said about the idea of marriage, “Of course, I will not take such a big decision in an instant. Asim and I need to know each other well outside the house.” She added that she was forced to handle matters sensitively after entering the house for the second time, because she didn’t want to deflate Asim’s spirit. She said, “I was under too much pressure.”

About speculation that they are doing this for publicity, Himanshi said, “Many people are saying that I used Asim and the relationship angle for publicity but I just want to tell them that I don’t need all this to get famous. I am quite famous.”

Himanshi concluded by saying that while she isn’t against the idea of marrying Asim, she will not tie the knot with him if his family is against the union. She said, “I have told Asim indirectly that I can sense that something is fishy and his family is maybe not okay with me. Umar is still supporting Shruti Tulli and keeps retweeting her tweets, but he hasn’t tweeted anything for me till now - good or bad. So, agar woh iss relationship ke against hai, toh main nahi chahti do bhaiyon mein rift ho (If Umar is against our relationship, I don’t want to create a barrier between two brothers).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more