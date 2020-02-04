Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana says ‘ready to face all the hate’, lashes out at people giving her advice about Asim Riaz

tv

Himanshi Khurana has slammed people who are giving her and Asim Riaz unsolicited relationship advice. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, she took to Twitter and wrote, “I’m ready to face all the hate from fans ... paid pr .....ex big boss contestants...celebrities ....who r giving advices about relationships jab unke khud k rishte ki baat ati hai to kahenge it’s our life.”

I’m ready to face all the hate from fans ... paid pr .....ex big boss contestants...celebrities ....who r giving advices about relationships jab unke khud k rishte ki baat ati hai to kahenge it’s our life 😒 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 3, 2020

Himanshi’s manager Nidhi also battled trolls on her behalf and asked them to “stop advising” her as no one could control her life. Nidhi also issued a statement on Twitter, saying people want Himanshi to support Asim, listen to everyone’s abuses, understand the “hate” being spread by his near and dear ones and cut off all ties with Vikas Gupta.

Nidhi also said that people have a problem if Himanshi confesses her feelings to Asim, but they also have a problem if she does not. Nidhi also hit out at allegations that Himanshi is weakening Asim’s game and said that initially, people only knew him as Sidharth Shukla’s friend, but ever since Himanshi came into the picture, Asim became one of the strongest contenders to win the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

#HimanshiKhurana ki life Ko control ni kr skta Koi b. So stop advising pic.twitter.com/aZBdZpV5t0 — Nidhi K (@nidhe_k) February 3, 2020

Asim has always been vocal about his love for Himanshi, and when she re-entered Bigg Boss 13 as his connection recently, he even proposed marriage to her. However, speculation is rife that Asim already has a girlfriend outside the Bigg Boss 13 house. He has been linked to model Shruti Tuli, who has denied that she is in a relationship with him.

However, television actor Sonal Vengurlekar, who claims she used to be a close friend of Asim, told SpotboyE that he and Shruti were in a live-in relationship. Asim’s brother Umar Riaz hit out at her in an interview with ABP News and said, “She is no one to talk about Asim’s personal life. Asim and Shruti don’t even know her. I made them meet on Asim’s birthday at his place. She told us that her career is not going good and she wants to revive her career by going to Bigg Boss.”

“Now that Asim is in Bigg Boss and is doing so well and is regarded as one of the probable finalists this season, the girl is doing all this out of jealousy and to hog the limelight,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shruti told SpotboyE that she and Asim were same modelling agency, and they bonded over boxing. However, when asked whether Sonal’s allegations of their live-in relationship were true, Shruti said, “I seriously don’t know why she is coming out of the blue and saying all this, it’s probably to get some mileage for herself. Also, if I was in a relationship with a guy six months back that doesn’t mean I am dating that guy now also.”

Shruti cryptically said that she and Asim were more than friends, but added that they were never in a relationship. “You can say our relationship is more than friendship but we never dated,” she said.

