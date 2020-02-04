e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana says ‘ready to face all the hate’, lashes out at people giving her advice about Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana says ‘ready to face all the hate’, lashes out at people giving her advice about Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana hit out at the ones giving her unsolicited relationship advice about Asim Riaz and said that she is ready to face all the hate.

tv Updated: Feb 04, 2020 14:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13 former contestant Himanshi Khurana said that she is ready to face the hate.
Bigg Boss 13 former contestant Himanshi Khurana said that she is ready to face the hate.
         

Himanshi Khurana has slammed people who are giving her and Asim Riaz unsolicited relationship advice. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, she took to Twitter and wrote, “I’m ready to face all the hate from fans ... paid pr .....ex big boss contestants...celebrities ....who r giving advices about relationships jab unke khud k rishte ki baat ati hai to kahenge it’s our life.”

 

Himanshi’s manager Nidhi also battled trolls on her behalf and asked them to “stop advising” her as no one could control her life. Nidhi also issued a statement on Twitter, saying people want Himanshi to support Asim, listen to everyone’s abuses, understand the “hate” being spread by his near and dear ones and cut off all ties with Vikas Gupta.

Nidhi also said that people have a problem if Himanshi confesses her feelings to Asim, but they also have a problem if she does not. Nidhi also hit out at allegations that Himanshi is weakening Asim’s game and said that initially, people only knew him as Sidharth Shukla’s friend, but ever since Himanshi came into the picture, Asim became one of the strongest contenders to win the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

 

Asim has always been vocal about his love for Himanshi, and when she re-entered Bigg Boss 13 as his connection recently, he even proposed marriage to her. However, speculation is rife that Asim already has a girlfriend outside the Bigg Boss 13 house. He has been linked to model Shruti Tuli, who has denied that she is in a relationship with him.

However, television actor Sonal Vengurlekar, who claims she used to be a close friend of Asim, told SpotboyE that he and Shruti were in a live-in relationship. Asim’s brother Umar Riaz hit out at her in an interview with ABP News and said, “She is no one to talk about Asim’s personal life. Asim and Shruti don’t even know her. I made them meet on Asim’s birthday at his place. She told us that her career is not going good and she wants to revive her career by going to Bigg Boss.”

“Now that Asim is in Bigg Boss and is doing so well and is regarded as one of the probable finalists this season, the girl is doing all this out of jealousy and to hog the limelight,” he added.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla recreates Aashiqui 2 kiss with Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill has Kunal Kemmu as partner

Meanwhile, Shruti told SpotboyE that she and Asim were same modelling agency, and they bonded over boxing. However, when asked whether Sonal’s allegations of their live-in relationship were true, Shruti said, “I seriously don’t know why she is coming out of the blue and saying all this, it’s probably to get some mileage for herself. Also, if I was in a relationship with a guy six months back that doesn’t mean I am dating that guy now also.”

Shruti cryptically said that she and Asim were more than friends, but added that they were never in a relationship. “You can say our relationship is more than friendship but we never dated,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘By 1 pm tomorrow’: Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
‘By 1 pm tomorrow’: Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
BJP leaders are Gandhi’s real bhakts, says minister on row over Hegde’s dart
BJP leaders are Gandhi’s real bhakts, says minister on row over Hegde’s dart
‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde
‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde
U19 WC: India pacer wins hearts with kind gesture for PAK batsman
U19 WC: India pacer wins hearts with kind gesture for PAK batsman
Audi all set to bring e-Tron SUV to light up premium electric mobility in India
Audi all set to bring e-Tron SUV to light up premium electric mobility in India
Miss Americana review: This Taylor Swift song should be heard
Miss Americana review: This Taylor Swift song should be heard
‘Implement the death verdict’: Rajya Sabha’s clear-cut message on Delhi rape convicts
‘Implement the death verdict’: Rajya Sabha’s clear-cut message on Delhi rape convicts
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News